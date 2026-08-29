BCCI Reacts To 'B Team' Reports After Concerns Over Asian Games Facilities

With less than a month remaining for the Asian Games, BCCI has reportedly raised concerns over the cricket-related facilities in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the host city for the event.

According to an ANI report, both BCCI and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) were unhappy with the arrangements being made for the players. The report stated that BCCI could send an observer to Japan to assess the facilities and suggested that India might consider fielding a ‘B’ team if the arrangements were found to be inadequate.

However, a BCCI source has told NDTV that while the concerns regarding the facilities are genuine, there is no plan to send a second-string Indian side to the Asian Games.

Earlier, ANI quoted a source as saying: "BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us, and if arrangements are not up to the mark, we could consider sending a B team there. We told Japan Olympic officials during an ACC meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfactory situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern."

BCCI had initially announced a strong India squad for Asian Games, with Shreyas Iyer named as captain. The squad also features left-handed batters Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, along with premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian women's T20I squad for Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G. Kamalini (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.