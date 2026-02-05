Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'BCCI Has Nothing To...': Rajeev Shukla Reacts To Pakistan's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott Threat

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla clarified that the responsibility for managing tournament participation lies solely with ICC.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 02:37 PM (IST)

On Pakistan's decision to skip their February 15 T20 World Cup clash against India, BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla has made the Indian board's position clear: they are letting International Cricket Council (ICC) take the wheel.

In a reaction to the brewing crisis, Shukla emphasized that BCCI will not act independently or engage in a war of words with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at this stage.

"BCCI has nothing to say on this. ICC has to decide on this, and whatever ICC says, we will go according to that decision," Shukla stated.

He reiterated that India is prepared to play according to the established schedule and is waiting for ICC to finalize the logistical and legal outcomes of Pakistan's "selective participation."

ICC recently warned PCB that boycotting a specific match undermines "fundamental premise" of World Cup and damages the spirit of the game.

"ICC has issued a big statement; they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC," Shukla added.

Rajeev Shukla’s comments come shortly after Pakistan government officially barred its team from taking the field against India in Colombo on Feb 15th, citing solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan cricket team is already in Sri Lanka for their other matches, but their refusal to play IND-PAK Feb 15th fixture has put a $250 million broadcast deal and the tournament's integrity at risk.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Cricket World Cup T20 World Cup Rajeev Shukla BCCI IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Mens T20 World Cup India VS Pakistan
