On Pakistan's decision to skip their February 15 T20 World Cup clash against India, BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla has made the Indian board's position clear: they are letting International Cricket Council (ICC) take the wheel.

In a reaction to the brewing crisis, Shukla emphasized that BCCI will not act independently or engage in a war of words with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at this stage.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Shukla clarified that the responsibility for managing tournament participation lies solely with ICC.

"BCCI has nothing to say on this. ICC has to decide on this, and whatever ICC says, we will go according to that decision," Shukla stated.

He reiterated that India is prepared to play according to the established schedule and is waiting for ICC to finalize the logistical and legal outcomes of Pakistan's "selective participation."

ICC recently warned PCB that boycotting a specific match undermines "fundamental premise" of World Cup and damages the spirit of the game.

"ICC has issued a big statement; they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC," Shukla added.

Rajeev Shukla’s comments come shortly after Pakistan government officially barred its team from taking the field against India in Colombo on Feb 15th, citing solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan cricket team is already in Sri Lanka for their other matches, but their refusal to play IND-PAK Feb 15th fixture has put a $250 million broadcast deal and the tournament's integrity at risk.

