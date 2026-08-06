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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Cracks Down On Team India Fitness After England Tour: Report

BCCI Cracks Down On Team India Fitness After England Tour: Report

The BCCI and team management questioned physio Kamlesh Jain after injuries and cramping during the England tour exposed a drop in fitness standards.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI questioned physio over declining fitness, reviewing assessment processes.
  • New Bronco test and uniform standards aim to fix inconsistencies.
  • England tour exposed issues; physio flags concerns regardless of seniority.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly questioned national team physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain after concerns emerged over India's declining fitness standards during the recent tour of England. According to a report by The Times of India, repeated injuries, cramping and poor mobility in the field have prompted the board to review its fitness assessment process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

BCCI Moves To Standardise Fitness Testing

The Centre of Excellence is set to introduce uniform fitness benchmarks for all players after internal discussions over inconsistent testing standards.

Under strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, the Bronco shuttle test has replaced the Yo-Yo test as the primary fitness assessment. The BCCI has reportedly fixed a target time of 5.15 to 5.20 minutes for the Bronco test, while players are expected to complete the two-kilometre run in nine to 10 minutes.

The move comes after concerns that different players were being assessed using different baseline standards, allowing some to receive medical clearance without reaching the required fitness levels.

"The Indian players are not used to the Bronco test. Over the last year, the CoE had set different base parameters for players." A BCCI source told The Times of India.

"It has now emerged that certain senior players were given much comfortable targets to meet to clear fitness tests. The CoE staff had also cleared players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to make sure it was delivering players according to team management's needs." The source added.

England Tour Exposed Fitness Concerns

The report claims India's team management became increasingly frustrated by the number of players struggling physically during the England tour.

Several cricketers reportedly suffered cramps during matches, while fielding standards and running between the wickets also came under scrutiny, particularly among senior batters during long innings.

The BCCI has reportedly instructed physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain to raise fitness concerns without considering a player's seniority or status.

"Kamlesh has been told that he shouldn't worry about any player's stature and flag anything that he doesn't find satisfactory." A source told The Times of India.

"It has been seen that the mobility of some of the players in the field has been questionable. Senior batters are struggling to push their running between the wickets as they bat longer. The number of slow fielders has increased." The source further said.

Harshit Rana's Weight Also Flagged

Fast bowler Harshit Rana's fitness was also highlighted in the report.

Rana was left out after the third T20I against England after the team management raised concerns over his weight. He reportedly weighed 97 kilograms when selected for the tour, above the limit recommended by the medical staff.

Rana has since reduced his weight to 94 kilograms and is expected to receive clearance soon.

"The Indian team management flagged that he was overweight by four kgs. The CoE should have been much more vigilant." The BCCI source said.

"He has been now told by CoE staff that his weight can't exceed 96 kgs. He is now 94 kgs and is expected to be cleared next week. But he was 97 kgs when he was cleared to be picked for the Indian team for the UK tour." The source added.

The reported changes indicate the BCCI wants a more consistent approach to player fitness, with uniform standards expected to become a key part of selection going forward.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the BCCI question the national team physiotherapist?

The BCCI questioned Kamlesh Jain after concerns emerged about India's declining fitness standards during the England tour, including repeated injuries, cramping, and poor mobility.

What changes is the BCCI making to its fitness assessment process?

The BCCI is introducing uniform fitness benchmarks for all players at the Centre of Excellence. The Bronco shuttle test has replaced the Yo-Yo test as the primary assessment.

What are the new fitness test targets for players?

The target for the Bronco shuttle test is 5.15 to 5.20 minutes. Players are also expected to complete a two-kilometre run in nine to 10 minutes.

Why did the BCCI need to standardize fitness testing?

The move comes after concerns that different players were assessed using varying baseline standards. This allowed some, including senior players, to receive medical clearance without reaching required fitness levels.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Harshit Rana India Tour Of England BCCI Fitness Test Team India Injuries
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