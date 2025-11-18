Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Postpones India-Bangladesh Women’s Series Amid Rising Political Tensions

BCCI Postpones India-Bangladesh Women’s Series Amid Rising Political Tensions

A BCB spokesperson said on Tuesday that the board had received a formal letter from the BCCI stating that the Bangladesh tour of India will be rescheduled.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
India’s December home series against the Bangladesh women’s cricket team has been postponed once again, with the visitors no longer travelling as originally scheduled. The white-ball tour, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, has been deferred after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) received an official communication from the BCCI confirming that the series will be rescheduled to a later date. The decision comes unexpectedly, especially as these matches were set to be India’s final fixtures before the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) and were meant to launch a new cycle of the Women’s ODI Championship.

The postponement has raised questions within cricketing circles, particularly because the series was seen as a crucial preparation window for both teams. The BCCI has not provided a specific explanation for the decision, but reports indicate that rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a significant role.

This is not the first time bilateral cricket between the two nations has faced disruption. Earlier this year, the India men’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh was postponed from August 2025 to September 2026. At the time, the BCCI stated:“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course.”

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:59 PM (IST)
