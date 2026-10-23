BCCI Net Worth Beats Next 3 Boards Combined: Australia & Pakistan's Rankings Will Shock You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI's net worth is $2.2 billion, leading world cricket.

Its value surpasses next three boards' combined wealth.

IPL and vast audience drive BCCI's substantial commercial success.

Other international boards hold significantly lower financial valuations.

BCCI Net Worth: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has built a financial lead that the rest of world cricket can barely challenge. With an estimated net worth of USD 2.2 billion, India's cricket governing body is valued at more than 11 times the combined net worth of the next three boards on the list, according to figures reported by Business Standard.

Cricket Australia's estimated net worth stands at USD 79 million, followed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at USD 59 million and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at USD 55 million. Together, the three boards account for USD 193 million, leaving a gap of more than USD 2 billion between them and the BCCI.

The figures underline the extraordinary commercial weight of Indian cricket. While other boards rely on a combination of international fixtures, broadcast agreements, sponsorship deals and domestic competitions, the BCCI operates in a market where the scale of the audience gives its commercial properties a significant advantage.

Top 10 Richest Cricket Boards In The World By Estimated Net Worth

According to the figures reported by Business Standard, the rankings below reflect the estimated net worth of the 10 richest cricket boards as of September 5, 2026. The values are estimates reported by the publication.

BCCI (India) - USD 2.2 billion (approximately Rs 18,760 crore): The world's richest cricket board, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the centre of its commercial portfolio.



Cricket Australia (Australia) - USD 79 million (approximately Rs 674 crore): Supported by international cricket, broadcast partnerships and the Big Bash League.



England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) - USD 59 million (approximately Rs 503 crore): Draws commercial value from England's international teams, domestic competitions and The Hundred.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - USD 55 million (approximately Rs 469 crore): The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is among the board's key commercial properties.



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) - USD 51 million (approximately Rs 435 crore): Benefits from broadcast agreements, sponsorships and the Bangladesh Premier League.



Cricket South Africa (CSA) - USD 47 million (approximately Rs 401 crore): Earns through international cricket, commercial partnerships and domestic competitions.



Zimbabwe Cricket - USD 38 million (approximately Rs 324 crore): Ranks seventh in the reported list, ahead of Sri Lanka, the West Indies and New Zealand.



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) - USD 20 million (approximately Rs 171 crore): Its commercial activity includes international cricket and the Lanka Premier League.



West Indies Cricket Board - USD 15 million (approximately Rs 128 crore): The Caribbean Premier League adds a franchise-based commercial stream to West Indies cricket.



New Zealand Cricket (NZC) - USD 9 million (approximately Rs 77 crore): Completes the top 10, with international cricket and broadcasting among its revenue sources.

Why The BCCI's Financial Lead Is So Difficult To Match

The gap is not simply about the number of international matches India plays. The BCCI has access to a vast domestic audience and several major commercial avenues, with the IPL serving as its most prominent asset.

The IPL's media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle were sold for more than USD 6.2 billion, underlining the scale of the league's broadcasting value. Sponsorships, international fixtures, ticketing and the Women's Premier League further expand the board's commercial reach.

The comparison with Australia, England and Pakistan also highlights the difference between India's cricket economy and those of other major nations. All three have established competitions and strong international teams, but their reported net worth estimates remain far below the BCCI's valuation.

Where The Other Cricket Boards Stand

Beyond the top four, the rankings show a relatively narrow band of valuations. Bangladesh, at USD 51 million, is only USD 4 million behind Pakistan, while South Africa and Zimbabwe occupy sixth and seventh place.

Sri Lanka, the West Indies and New Zealand complete the list, with estimated net worth figures ranging from USD 20 million to USD 9 million. Their positions reflect the different commercial scales of cricket markets and the value of the domestic and international properties available to each board.

These figures should be read as reported estimates rather than a uniform accounting comparison of every board's assets and liabilities. Even with that distinction, the central finding is clear: by the figures published by Business Standard, the BCCI's estimated net worth exceeds that of the next three boards combined by a substantial margin.