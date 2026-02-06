BCCI Names Revised India Squad For T20 WC 2026; Harshit Rana Out With Knee Injury

Just hours before India's opening fixture against USA on Saturday, BCCI and ICC Event Technical Committee have confirmed that pacer Harshit Rana will miss ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been named as his official replacement in India's 15-man T20 WC squad. 24-year-old Rana sustained a right knee injury during India's lone warm-up match against South Africa at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on February 4. He struggled through a single over, conceding 16 runs, before clutching his knee and leaving the field.

India's updated squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj.

"Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4th 2026.

"Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery. Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad," BCCI said in a media release.

What Siraj Brings to the Squad

Mohammed Siraj, who was a surprise omission from the initial 15-man Indian squad, brings a wealth of experience to the defending champions:

Experience: He has represented India in 111 international matches (including 16 T20Is) and was a key member of 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Skillset: Known for his ability to swing the new ball and hit hard lengths, Siraj offers a more traditional pace option compared to Rana’s "hit-the-deck" and batting-all-rounder profile.

Ready to Roll: Mohammed Siraj is expected to join the squad in Mumbai immediately, ahead of the clash against the USA on Saturday.