BCCI Naman Awards: Guests, Honourees, Venue, Start Time & Live Streaming Details

BCCI Naman Awards Guests, Honorees, Venue, Start Time, Live Streaming: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host its prestigious annual awards ceremony, NAMAN, in a grand celebration of the nation’s recent cricketing dominance. This year’s event is particularly historic as it honors an unprecedented five ICC trophy-winning teams within a single calendar year.

BCCI NAMAN Award Event Details

Date: March 15, 2026

Venue: A luxury five-star hotel near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi.

Start Time: Expected to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Red carpet usually starts at 6:00 PM).

Live Streaming/Telecast: Likely to be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioCinema and BCCI.tv website. Short clips and live updates are usually shared on BCCI's official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

Players & Teams to be Honored

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the night will celebrate the players, coaches, and support staff from five victorious squads:

Senior Men's Team: Winners of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 & ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Senior Women's Team: Winners of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

U19 Men's Team: Winners of ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup 2026

U19 Women's Team: Winners of ICC Under‑19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

Individual Honors:

Polly Umrigar Award (Best Men's International Cricketer): Expected to be a close race between Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Best Women's International Cricketer: Smriti Mandhana remains the frontrunner following her record-breaking 2025 ODI World Cup performance.

Special Recognition: The Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad will officially receive their ₹131 crore cash reward.

Distinguished Guests

The evening will be a star-studded affair featuring:

Cricket Legends: Expected attendees include Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev.

BCCI Top Brass: President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, and other key officials.

Special Invitees: Coaches like Gautam Gambhir (Senior Men) and Amol Muzumdar (Senior Women) will be felicitated alongside their respective squads.

Why the Venue Choice?

The choice of a hotel near the New Delhi airport is purely tactical. Most members of senior men's squad are scheduled to join their respective IPL 2026 franchises for pre-season camps starting on March 28. The proximity to the airport allows for seamless travel following the gala.