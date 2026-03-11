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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Naman Awards: Guests, Honourees, Venue, Start Time & Live Streaming Details

BCCI Naman Awards: Guests, Honourees, Venue, Start Time & Live Streaming Details

BCCI Naman Awards: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the night will celebrate the players, coaches, and support staff from five victorious World Cup squads.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

BCCI Naman Awards Guests, Honorees, Venue, Start Time, Live Streaming: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host its prestigious annual awards ceremony, NAMAN, in a grand celebration of the nation’s recent cricketing dominance. This year’s event is particularly historic as it honors an unprecedented five ICC trophy-winning teams within a single calendar year.

BCCI NAMAN Award Event Details

Date: March 15, 2026

Venue: A luxury five-star hotel near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi.

Start Time: Expected to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Red carpet usually starts at 6:00 PM).

Live Streaming/Telecast: Likely to be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioCinema and BCCI.tv website. Short clips and live updates are usually shared on BCCI's official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

Players & Teams to be Honored

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the night will celebrate the players, coaches, and support staff from five victorious squads:

Senior Men's Team: Winners of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 & ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Senior Women's Team: Winners of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

U19 Men's Team: Winners of ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup 2026

U19 Women's Team: Winners of ICC Under‑19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

Individual Honors:

Polly Umrigar Award (Best Men's International Cricketer): Expected to be a close race between Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Best Women's International Cricketer: Smriti Mandhana remains the frontrunner following her record-breaking 2025 ODI World Cup performance.

Special Recognition: The Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad will officially receive their ₹131 crore cash reward.

Distinguished Guests

The evening will be a star-studded affair featuring:

Cricket Legends: Expected attendees include Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev.

BCCI Top Brass: President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, and other key officials.

Special Invitees: Coaches like Gautam Gambhir (Senior Men) and Amol Muzumdar (Senior Women) will be felicitated alongside their respective squads.

Why the Venue Choice?

The choice of a hotel near the New Delhi airport is purely tactical. Most members of senior men's squad are scheduled to join their respective IPL 2026 franchises for pre-season camps starting on March 28. The proximity to the airport allows for seamless travel following the gala.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the BCCI NAMAN Awards ceremony take place?

The BCCI NAMAN Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, at a luxury hotel near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

What time does the BCCI NAMAN Awards ceremony start?

The ceremony is expected to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The red carpet event usually commences an hour earlier, at 6:00 PM.

How can I watch the BCCI NAMAN Awards ceremony?

The event will likely be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioCinema and the BCCI.tv website.

Which teams will be honored at the BCCI NAMAN Awards?

The awards will celebrate five ICC trophy-winning teams: Senior Men's (T20 World Cup 2026 & Champions Trophy 2025), Senior Women's (ODI World Cup 2025), U19 Men's (U19 Cricket World Cup 2026), and U19 Women's (U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025).

Why was a hotel near the airport chosen as the venue?

The venue's proximity to the airport is strategic, allowing the senior men's squad members to travel easily for their IPL 2026 pre-season camps starting soon after.

Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Naman Awards BCCI Naman Awards BCCI Naman Awards Guests BCCI Naman Awards Honorees BCCI Naman Awards Live BCCI Naman Awards Live Streaming
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