BCCI Introduces 5 Big Domestic Cricket Rule Changes; Intentional No-Balls To Carry Match Ban

BCCI has approved five major changes to the playing conditions for 2026-27 domestic season. According to a PTI report, the most notable amendment targets bowlers who deliberately deliver front-foot no-balls or bowl balls that fail to pitch on the wicket.

Such offences will now result in the bowler being suspended for the remainder of the entire match, instead of just the ongoing innings. The revised regulations, based on recommendations from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), have been circulated to all state cricket associations.

Deliberate No-Balls to Attract Match-Wide Suspension

Under the updated rules, if the on-field umpires conclude that a bowler intentionally delivered a front-foot no-ball or a ball that did not land on the pitch, the player will be prohibited from bowling for the rest of the match. Earlier, the punishment was limited to the innings in which the offence occurred. BCCI has clarified that the decision will rest solely with the on-field umpires.

Final Over Must Be Completed

BCCI has also revised the rule governing the end of a day's play. Even if a wicket falls during the final over, the remaining deliveries of that over must now be bowled before stumps are called. Previously, play would end immediately after a wicket fell in the last over of the day. MCC recommended the change to ensure incoming batters get a fair opportunity to begin their innings.

No Declaration or Forfeiture in Final Innings

Another key change prevents teams from declaring or forfeiting their final innings. The MCC and BCCI believe the earlier provision was occasionally being misused to manufacture results, which undermined the spirit of the game.

In domestic one-day competitions, head coaches will also be allowed to enter the field during drinks breaks to interact with players. The ICC is reportedly considering introducing a similar provision in international cricket.

Wicketkeeper Rule Relaxed

BCCI has eased the law relating to wicketkeepers. Going forward, the wicketkeeper's gloves only need to be positioned behind the stumps at the moment the ball is released. Previously, they had to remain behind the stumps from the instant the bowler started the run-up - a rule that had led to no-balls and invalid stumpings in several matches.

Rules to Take Effect From Duleep Trophy

According to the PTI report, BCCI has already informed all state associations about the revised playing conditions and will conduct awareness sessions for umpires and match referees before the season begins. The new regulations will come into force with the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of India's domestic cricket season.