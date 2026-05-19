BCCI Announces India Test, ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series: No Bumrah! - Check Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India announced squads for Afghanistan Test and ODI series.

Test squad prioritizes spin conditions and stability.

ODI squad emphasizes athletic durability and versatility.

Selection considered pace bowler workload and batsmen recovery.

India Squad For IND vs AFG Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially finalized the national squads for the upcoming one-off Test match and subsequent three-match One Day International series against Afghanistan. Following an intense selection committee meeting headed by the national panel, the governing hierarchy has established a calculated squad matrix aimed at addressing immediate fitness and workload concerns.

The Official Test Match Selection

The senior leadership group has prioritized traditional format stability for the solitary Test match, scheduled to commence in Mullanpur from June 6, immediately following the conclusion of domestic franchise commitments.

The specialist red-ball combination features an emphasis on tackling spin-friendly regional conditions, a tactical vulnerability that heavily hindered the collective performance of the top-order framework during previous home cycles.

Confirmed India Test Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, NitishKumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Dhruv Jurel

The Definitive Over ODI Framework

The selection panel has constructed a highly versatile white-ball contingent for the three-match ODI itinerary, with fixtures strategically mapped across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai starting on June 14.

The selected resource pool reflects a distinct emphasis on athletic durability, ensuring that all chosen participants are physically prepared to manage the exhaustive demands of a full one-hundred-over international fixture.

Confirmed India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar

Navigating Critical Tactical Decisions

The primary internal debates ahead of the official announcement centered on managing the physical output of elite pace assets alongside validating the recovery timelines of senior international batsmen.

Furthermore, the integration of breakout domestic performers from the recent first-class and T20 tournament cycles indicates a clear desire to expand the immediate international depth chart.