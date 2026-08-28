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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Furious Over Asian Games Conditions: 'Dressing Room In Tents, Washroom 500m Away'

BCCI Furious Over Asian Games Conditions: 'Dressing Room In Tents, Washroom 500m Away'

The source told ANI that if the arrangements are deemed inadequate, the BCCI could opt to send a 'B' team instead of the full-strength squad currently selected for the tournament.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

India could potentially field a second-string squad at the upcoming Asian Games after BCCI and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) reportedly raised concerns over the facilities and arrangements in Japan, according to a BCCI source cited by ANI.

The Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Cricket will feature during the multi-sport event, with the women's tournament set to run from September 17 to 22, while the men's competition will take place from September 24 to October 3.

"We told Japan Olympics officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern."

According to the BCCI source, both the board and the ACC are unhappy with the arrangements being made for the participating cricketers. BCCI is expected to send an observer to Japan to assess the facilities. A final decision on India's squad could be taken after the observer submits a report.

The source told ANI that if the arrangements are deemed inadequate, the BCCI could opt to send a 'B' team instead of the full-strength squad currently selected for the tournament.

India won the men's cricket gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, with India awarded the gold medal because of their superior seeding.

For the upcoming edition, India have initially named a strong squad. Shreyas Iyer has been picked as captain, while the batting line-up includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. The squad also features premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian women's squad is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and features several big names who are regulars at the senior level.

Indian women's T20I squad for Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Asian Games 2026
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