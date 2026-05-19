BCCI Drops Rishabh Pant From ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series, Takes Away Test Vice-Captaincy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant removed as Test vice-captain, dropped from ODI squad.

KL Rahul appointed Test vice-captain; Bumrah rested for workload.

Newcomers Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar earn Test call-ups.

Squads announced for one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has enacted a major structural overhaul following the official announcement of the national squads for the upcoming multi-format home series against Afghanistan. In a decisive move that reshapes the immediate leadership hierarchy, the national selection panel has stripped flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant of his Test vice-captaincy duties.

Leadership Reassignments At The Top

The forty-four-year-old selection chairman Ajit Agarkar confirmed that experienced batsman KL Rahul will assume the role of red-ball deputy to newly appointed captain Shubman Gill.

Compounding the tactical demotion, the management group chose to exclude the aggressive left-handed batsman entirely from the subsequent three-match One Day International contingent scheduled for later next month.

ALSO READ | Why BCCI Left Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Test, ODI Squad For India vs Afghanistan Series

Senior Dynamic Resource Management

Experienced spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has similarly received an intentional period of rest, completely omitting him from the solitary Test match scheduled to commence in Mullanpur on June 6.

The ensuing white-ball itinerary will see the international roster travel across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai starting June 14, creating a highly demanding logistical layout for the remaining participants.

Breakout Domestic Performers Rewarded

The comprehensive selection strategy has opened immediate qualification pathways for highly impressive domestic prospects who excelled throughout the recent first-class and franchise competitive cycles.

Spin bowler Manav Suthar alongside pace asset Gurnoor Brar achieved their maiden Test call-ups, capitalizing on their strong structural partnership developed at their respective domestic franchise network.

ALSO READ | BCCI Announces India Test, ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series: No Bumrah! - Check Squad

The White Ball Depth Expanded

Concurrently, uncapped pace bowler Prince Yadav has secured a surprise maiden inclusion within the fifteen-member ODI roster as a rewards-based development selection by the national hierarchy.

Experienced wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan returns to the official white-ball configuration to share specialist keeping responsibilities alongside Rahul, who continues to operate as the primary choice behind the stumps.

The Confirmed Selection Sheets

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel.

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.