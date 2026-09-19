BCCI’s Strong Statement Amid Asia Cup Trophy Row, Trouble Brewing For Mohsin Naqvi?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI confident men's, women's Asia Cup trophies will arrive.

Teams declined trophies from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

BCCI AGM discussed IPL auction, centenary plans, new coach.

Asia Cup Trophy Row: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has given a fresh update on the Asia Cup trophy controversy, saying he is confident that both trophies won by India’s men’s and women’s teams will eventually reach the board’s headquarters in Mumbai.

India’s women won the 2026 Asia Cup in Dubai last week, but did not collect the trophy during the official presentation ceremony. The incident followed a similar episode involving the men’s team after their 2025 Asia Cup triumph.

‘Both The Trophies Will Come’: Saikia’s Big Assurance

Speaking after the BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, Saikia was asked about the status of the two Asia Cup trophies.

The BCCI secretary said there was no fixed timeline for their return but expressed confidence that both pieces of silverware would eventually make their way to the board’s office at Wankhede Stadium.

“Asia Cup trophies… we hope it will come one day. I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,” Saikia said.

The comments come days after India’s women declined to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi following their 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

Naqvi is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s interior minister. The Indian team had already communicated its position regarding the presentation before the final, according to Saikia.

India Yet To Receive Both Asia Cup Trophies

The current situation mirrors what happened after the 2025 men’s Asia Cup. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side also did not receive the trophy from Naqvi after winning the tournament.

The 2025 trophy was subsequently kept at the ACC office, while the 2026 women’s trophy also remained outside the Indian team’s possession following the latest presentation dispute.

Saikia has previously maintained that India’s participation in the Asia Cup and its position on the trophy presentation were separate matters. The BCCI secretary said the board had informed the ACC about its stance before the women’s final.

BCCI Discusses IPL Auction And Centenary Plans

The AGM also covered several other major issues concerning Indian cricket.

Saikia said the IPL player auction for the upcoming season is expected to take place in the second week of December. It will be the final mini-auction of the current 2023-27 media rights cycle.

The BCCI is also planning major celebrations for the IPL’s 20th anniversary.

The board further discussed initiatives involving state associations to provide greater support to physically challenged cricketers.

Saikia also revealed that the BCCI’s centenary celebrations will begin in December 2027 and continue for a year as the board marks 100 years of its existence.

Subhadeep Ghosh Gets Short-Term India Fielding Coach Role

Saikia also confirmed that former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh has been appointed as the Indian men’s team fielding coach on a short-term basis following the departure of T Dilip.

Ghosh has previously worked with the senior women’s team and is also associated with the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

According to Saikia, Ghosh’s performance will be assessed before a decision is taken on whether he should continue in the position for a longer period.

His stint could potentially extend towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, depending on the assessment of the Indian team management.