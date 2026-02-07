Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BCCI Contracts Shake-Up: Kohli, Rohit Face Demotion As A+ Category Scrapped - Report

BCCI Contracts Shake-Up: Kohli, Rohit Face Demotion As A+ Category Scrapped - Report

BCCI’s central contracts see a major overhaul as senior stars face reclassification and the A+ category is reportedly scrapped. Check full details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20 cricket two years ago after winning the ICC T20 World Cup, but major news involving the stars has surfaced right before the tournament's next iteration.

According to a report by Times Of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scrapped their A+ central contract category, and demoted Kohli and Rohit to the Grade B category.

This is said to be due to them only playing the One Day International (ODI) format. On the other hand, Shubman Gill (India's current Test and ODI skipper), Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are now reported to occupy the Grade A category.

BCCI's Fresh Central Contracts List

BCCI's central contract categories determine how much annual salary (apart from the match fee) a regular national team player is paid. Previously, the Grade A+ category fetched Rs 7 crore a year.

This was followed by the Grade A, B, and C categories which paid Rs 5, 3, and 1 crore, respectively. 

This is what BCCI's fresh central contract division looks like now, as per the said TOI report:

Grade A: Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B: Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

Grade C: Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudarshan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Women cricketers are also a part of BCCI's central contracts. Here's what the latest list reportedly features:

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma

Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana

Grade C: Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud, Uma Chhetri, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charini, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Kashvi Gautam, G Kamlini, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tejal Hasbnis

Their annual payments, however, are different from that of their male counterparts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demoted in the BCCI central contracts?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were reportedly demoted to Grade B due to playing only the ODI format. This decision comes as they have retired from T20 cricket.

What are the new categories for BCCI central contracts?

The BCCI has reportedly scrapped the A+ category. The new structure includes Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C, with different salary tiers for each.

Who are the players in the Grade A category for men's central contracts?

According to the report, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja are now occupying the Grade A category.

How much did the Grade A+ central contract category fetch annually?

Previously, the Grade A+ category fetched Rs 7 crore a year. This was the highest tier in the BCCI's central contract system.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli T20 World Cup BCCI ROHIT SHARMA
