BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule

Preparations for the Indian Premier League 2026 are in full swing, with the tournament set to begin on March 28. The opening clash will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, kicking off another exciting season of T20 action.

Ahead of the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a two-match T20I series against Ireland national cricket team. The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will travel to Belfast, where both matches will be played.

Match Schedule

Team India will play the first T20I on June 26, 2026, followed by the second on June 28. Both fixtures will be held at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, with matches starting at 7:30 PM IST. Notably, this will be India’s first-ever T20I appearance at this venue, although they last played an ODI here back in 2007.

England Series Up Next

Following the Ireland tour, India will head to face England cricket team in a five-match T20I series beginning July 1. The final game is scheduled for July 11 at the The Ageas Bowl, meaning India will play seven T20Is in just 13 days.

India’s Dominance Continues

India come into this stretch on a high after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final in Ahmedabad. Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India achieved the historic feat of back-to-back T20 World Cup triumphs, becoming the first team to do so.

Head-to-Head Record

India have completely dominated Ireland in T20Is, winning all eight encounters played so far. Six of those matches were held in Ireland, with the hosts still searching for their first victory against India in the format.

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