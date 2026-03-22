Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule

BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule

BCCI has announced a two-match T20I series against Ireland national cricket team.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

Preparations for the Indian Premier League 2026 are in full swing, with the tournament set to begin on March 28. The opening clash will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, kicking off another exciting season of T20 action.

Ahead of the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a two-match T20I series against Ireland national cricket team. The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will travel to Belfast, where both matches will be played.

Match Schedule

Team India will play the first T20I on June 26, 2026, followed by the second on June 28. Both fixtures will be held at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, with matches starting at 7:30 PM IST. Notably, this will be India’s first-ever T20I appearance at this venue, although they last played an ODI here back in 2007.

England Series Up Next

Following the Ireland tour, India will head to face England cricket team in a five-match T20I series beginning July 1. The final game is scheduled for July 11 at the The Ageas Bowl, meaning India will play seven T20Is in just 13 days.

India’s Dominance Continues

India come into this stretch on a high after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final in Ahmedabad. Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India achieved the historic feat of back-to-back T20 World Cup triumphs, becoming the first team to do so.

Head-to-Head Record

India have completely dominated Ireland in T20Is, winning all eight encounters played so far. Six of those matches were held in Ireland, with the hosts still searching for their first victory against India in the format.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Babar Azam’s Eid Cooking Video Sparks Buzz After T20 World Cup Struggles

Also on ABP Live | India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? Bangladesh Cricket Board Makes Big Move

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL IND Vs IRE IPL 2026 India Vs Ireland INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule
BCCI Confirms Two-Match Series Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Check Opponent, Schedule
Cricket
WATCH: Babar Azam’s Eid Cooking Video Sparks Buzz After T20 World Cup Struggles
WATCH: Babar Azam’s Eid Cooking Video Sparks Buzz After T20 World Cup Struggles
Cricket
IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Could Do What MS Dhoni Did In 2010
IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Could Do What MS Dhoni Did In 2010
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? Bangladesh Cricket Board Makes Big Move
India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? Bangladesh Cricket Board Makes Big Move
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Southern Israel as 23rd Day of Conflict Escalates
Breaking: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran as Middle East Conflict Escalates
Breaking: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz, Conflict Intensifies
Trump Threatens Iran: 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Strait of Hormuz, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Protest Alert: Cow Vigilante Death Sparks Violence in Mathura
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Whither India’s Energy Security: India Needs To Speedup Strategic Petroleum Reserve Program
Opinion
Embed widget