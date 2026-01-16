BCCI Brutally Trolled As Ayush Badoni's Jersey Pic With 'Gutkha Stained' Wall Goes Viral
Fans were quick to spot dark patches and discoloration that many jokingly attributed to "gutkha stains," a common sight in public spaces in certain Indian cities.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite its status as world's wealthiest sporting body, finds itself at the center of a social media storm.
The catalyst? A viral image of young all-rounder Ayush Badoni donning the prestigious Team India jersey for the first time, set against a backdrop that many fans described as "unprofessional" and "disrespectful."
The Viral Image
Ayush Badoni, Lucknow Super Giants sensation, received a dream call-up to the national squad midway through the January 2026 ODI series against New Zealand, replacing the injured Washington Sundar.
While the moment should have been a celebration of his hard work, the official "jersey reveal" photo shared online quickly turned into a meme fest.
Instead of the high-gloss, sleek studio environments usually associated with international sports, the picture showed Badoni posing against a cluttered, poorly maintained wall.
Fans Troll BCCI
Trolls immediately began questioning if the shoot took place in Kanpur, a city often teased in internet culture for 'Gutkha Stained' walls.
The contrast between the iconic blue jersey and the "shabby" background triggered a wave of criticism directed at the BCCI’s media and production team.
was it shot in kanpur?— Alyasa Haider Khan (@alyasaonchain) January 15, 2026
Background features a tactile, textured surface, with pan stains that add a unique, unrepeatable character.— Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) January 15, 2026
Looks like he's in a Vimal ad— Darshan Gajara (@WeirdoWizard) January 15, 2026
I see vimal more than anything else— Guts (@TheUncertifiedX) January 15, 2026
Those paan stains 🤮— Not So Political (@ntsopolitical) January 15, 2026
BCCI vimal sponsorship on wall— ਸੰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੱਗੂ 🔴🔥sandeep (@im_sunnysaggu) January 15, 2026
