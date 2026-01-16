Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Brutally Trolled As Ayush Badoni's Jersey Pic With 'Gutkha Stained' Wall Goes Viral

BCCI Brutally Trolled As Ayush Badoni's Jersey Pic With 'Gutkha Stained' Wall Goes Viral

Fans were quick to spot dark patches and discoloration that many jokingly attributed to "gutkha stains," a common sight in public spaces in certain Indian cities.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite its status as world's wealthiest sporting body, finds itself at the center of a social media storm.

The catalyst? A viral image of young all-rounder Ayush Badoni donning the prestigious Team India jersey for the first time, set against a backdrop that many fans described as "unprofessional" and "disrespectful."

The Viral Image

Ayush Badoni, Lucknow Super Giants sensation, received a dream call-up to the national squad midway through the January 2026 ODI series against New Zealand, replacing the injured Washington Sundar.

While the moment should have been a celebration of his hard work, the official "jersey reveal" photo shared online quickly turned into a meme fest.

Instead of the high-gloss, sleek studio environments usually associated with international sports, the picture showed Badoni posing against a cluttered, poorly maintained wall.

Fans were quick to spot dark patches and discoloration that many jokingly attributed to "gutkha stains," a common sight in public spaces in certain Indian cities.

Fans Troll BCCI

Trolls immediately began questioning if the shoot took place in Kanpur, a city often teased in internet culture for 'Gutkha Stained' walls.

The contrast between the iconic blue jersey and the "shabby" background triggered a wave of criticism directed at the BCCI’s media and production team.

More to follow...

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
