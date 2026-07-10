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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI's Big Move! India Set To Tour This Country For First Time Ever

BCCI's Big Move! India Set To Tour This Country For First Time Ever

BCCI has never sent an official representative squad across the border to play a series inside Nepal.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 04:21 PM (IST)

In a monumental development for associate cricket in South Asia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning a historic, first-ever pathway assignment for an India 'A' squad to tour Nepal later this month.

According to emerging reports filtering through regional cricket administration circles, the bilateral developmental series is being finalized for a late-July window, providing the Nepal National Cricket Team with an invaluable opportunity to lock horns with peak Indian domestic talent on their home turf.

Watershed Moment for Nepalese Cricket

Nepal’s senior men’s squad has previously faced senior Indian teams at neutral venues during multi-nation tournaments - most notably the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou - but BCCI has never sent an official representative squad across the border to play a series inside Nepal.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has been relentlessly lobbying for a pathway bilateral window. The upcoming tour will build heavily upon the infrastructural success of earlier series, such as when West Indies 'A' toured Kathmandu for a historic five-match T20 series.

Mutual Benefits for Both Boards

The reported July series acts as a win-win blueprint for both cricket bodies, hitting multiple strategic goals:

Nepal’s High-Performance Push: Under head coach Monty Desai, Nepal has actively sought out elite opposition to graduate past standard associate competitive loops. Facing a robust India 'A' outfit will provide their core players with an authentic litmus test.

BCCI’s Off-Season Talent Pipeline: With the senior Indian team heavily occupied with high-intensity bilateral frameworks and international transitions, the July window gives fringe domestic performers, standout Ranji Trophy stars, and emerging IPL talents a crucial platform to stay match-ready during the Indian monsoon block.

Final Verification and Details Awaited

The structural blueprint of the tour has been laid out, but the exact itinerary, match count, and final roster announcements are subject to final clearance from safety and logistical committees at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Official broadcast rights, ticket sales, and stadium scheduling details are expected to be unveiled jointly by CAN and the BCCI via a formal press briefing within the coming week.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BCCI reportedly planning for cricket in South Asia?

The BCCI is reportedly planning a historic, first-ever pathway assignment for an India 'A' squad to tour Nepal in late July. This marks a significant development for associate cricket.

Why is the upcoming India 'A' tour historic for Nepal?

It's historic as BCCI has never sent an official representative squad to play a series inside Nepal. It offers Nepal's team an invaluable chance to compete with peak Indian domestic talent on home turf.

How will this tour benefit the BCCI?

This tour provides fringe domestic performers, Ranji Trophy stars, and emerging IPL talents a crucial platform to stay match-ready. It supports BCCI's off-season talent pipeline during the monsoon.

What details about the tour are still pending?

The exact itinerary, match count, and final roster announcements are pending clearance from committees. Official broadcast rights, ticket sales, and stadium scheduling details are also awaited.

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI India Vs Nepal IND Vs NEP India Tour Nepal
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