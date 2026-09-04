BCCI Takes Major Action As 62 Players Caught In Age Fraud

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI banned Rohit Yadav two years for age fraud.

Yadav had three birth certificates, inconsistent Aadhaar records.

CAB flagged 62 players, including U-19 World Cup winner.

Action highlights Indian cricket's tighter scrutiny on age records.

The BCCI has taken strict action against Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav after discrepancies in his age-related documents came to light, handing him a two-year ban from domestic cricket.

The action comes just weeks after Rohit was selected in India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia. The 18-year-old had also represented India U-19 during their tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Rohit is now among 62 players declared ineligible by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for registration or transfer in any tournament during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons because of documentation and age-related discrepancies.

Rohit Yadav's Age Records Under Scanner

The discrepancy reportedly came to light when Rohit's documents were scrutinised during India's Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka.

According to the report, Rohit has three birth certificates carrying different years of birth: 2007, 2009 and 2010. The discrepancies mean he was ineligible for age-group cricket under the applicable records.

His Aadhaar records also showed different years of birth. His year of birth was recorded as 2007 when he was registered with the CAB. However, Aadhaar records updated in 2017 and 2020 reportedly showed 2006, before the year was changed to 2009 in 2021.

The CAB had already kept Rohit out of its junior teams after the discrepancies emerged and subsequently informed the BCCI.

The BCCI has now barred him from domestic cricket for two years and communicated the decision to all affiliated state associations. A BCCI source confirmed the ban, saying, "He has been banned for two years."

CAB Flags 62 Players Over Age, Document Issues

Rohit is not the only player facing action from the CAB.

The association has declared 62 players ineligible for registration or transfer for any tournament during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons following scrutiny of their age and documentation records.

The list also includes former India Under-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar and left-arm spin all-rounder Vishal Bhatti, who has played three first-class and two List A matches.

Ravi was a key member of India's victorious 2022 Under-19 World Cup campaign. His CAB records have reportedly been flagged for a 45-month discrepancy in age.

The CAB has also identified discrepancies involving several other age-group players, with some records showing differences of multiple years.

The latest action comes as Indian cricket continues to tighten scrutiny of player documentation, particularly at the age-group level.

Rohit Yadav's India U-19 Stint

Rohit, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, had recently made his mark at international youth level.

He represented India U-19 during the team's tour of Sri Lanka in July, taking six wickets and helping the side win the final Test.

He was subsequently selected for India's home fixtures against Australia U-19 in Rajkot and Ahmedabad later this month. However, the BCCI's two-year ban now rules him out of those assignments.

(With PTI Inputs)