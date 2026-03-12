BCCI 'Cricketer Of The Year' Award For India Star Who Missed T20 World Cup

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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Awards: 'Cricketer Of The Year' For Shubman Gill, Lifetime Honour For Rahul Dravid

BCCI Awards: 'Cricketer Of The Year' For Shubman Gill, Lifetime Honour For Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid will be honored for his monumental contribution to Indian cricket, specifically for guiding the senior men’s team to the T20 World Cup title in 2024.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

BCCI NAMAN Awards 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for a historic edition of its annual NAMAN Awards, scheduled for March 15 in New Delhi. This year's ceremony will be a massive celebration of India's unprecedented "Golden Year," honoring teams that secured five ICC trophies across various categories.

As per the Indian Express, leading the individual honors are current all-format leader Shubman Gill and legendary former head coach Rahul Dravid.

Top Honors for Shubman Gill and Rahul Dravid

Cricketer of the Year (Polly Umrigar Award): Shubman Gill is set to be crowned India’s premier cricketer. Gill has had a phenomenal transition period, taking over the Test and ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma and maintaining high-scoring consistency in the longer formats.

Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid will be honored for his monumental contribution to Indian cricket, specifically for guiding the senior men’s team to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and laying the foundation for the 2026 defense.

Women’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Reports suggest the BCCI is also finalizing plans to honor former legendary captain Mithali Raj with a lifetime achievement trophy.

Domestic and Emerging Stars

The NAMAN awards will also shine a light on the backbone of Indian cricket - the domestic circuit.

Lala Amarnath Award: Mumbai’s rising star Ayush Mhatre is expected to receive the award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket.

Best Association: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is tipped to be named the best domestic association following another dominant year in the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophies.

Celebrating Five World Titles

In a first for the BCCI, the 2026 awards night will feature a massive gathering of champions. The board will officially felicitate members of five winning squads:

Senior Men: T20 World Cup 2026 & Champions Trophy 2025.

Senior Women: ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

U19 Men & Women: Winners of their respective 2025 and 2026 ICC World Cups.

The Men's T20 World Cup 2026 winners are also expected to officially receive their ₹131 crore prize money during the gala.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the BCCI NAMAN Awards 2026 be held?

The BCCI NAMAN Awards 2026 will take place on March 15th in New Delhi. This year's ceremony is a grand celebration of India's successful 'Golden Year' in cricket.

Who are the main individual awardees at the BCCI NAMAN Awards 2026?

Shubman Gill is expected to receive the Cricketer of the Year award for his consistent high performance. Rahul Dravid will be honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions.

Which teams will be felicitated at the awards ceremony?

The awards will honor members of five winning squads: Senior Men (T20 World Cup 2026 & Champions Trophy 2025), Senior Women (ODI World Cup 2025), and U19 Men & Women (respective 2025 and 2026 ICC World Cups).

Will any domestic cricket achievements be recognized?

Yes, the awards will highlight domestic cricket. Ayush Mhatre is expected to receive the Lala Amarnath Award for best all-rounder, and the Mumbai Cricket Association is tipped to be the best domestic association.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Cricketer Of The Year BCCI Awards Cricket Awards Rahul DRAVID Naman Malhotra BCCI NAMAN Awards 2026
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