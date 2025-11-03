BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, announced a reward of Rs 51 crore for Team India following their historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup. This victory finally lifted the shadow of the heartbreaks from the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals, as India defeated South Africa to clinch their first-ever world title across both ODI and T20I formats.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia reflected on the significance of this moment saying, “In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers.”

He also highlighted that women’s cricket hit a new high when India overcame Australia in the semifinals, marking a defining step forward. Saikia further credited Jay Shah, who served as the BCCI secretary from 2019 to 2024, for the transformative strides in women’s cricket, including addressing pay disparity.



"Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300 per cent. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million," he said. BCCI’s Rs 51 crore prize covers players, coaches, and the support staff, recognising the collective achievement.

India Vs South Africa Match Highlights

In the final match, South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl. India’s innings was fueled by a strong opening stand of 100 runs between Smriti Mandhana, who scored 45 off 58 balls with eight boundaries, and Shafali Verma, who followed with an aggressive 87 off 78 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 24 runs, bringing India to a solid 166/2.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20 off 29 balls) joined Deepti Sharma for a 52-run partnership, pushing India past the 200-run milestone. Deepti’s late surge, 58 runs in 58 balls with three fours and a six, combined with Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 34 off 24 balls, helped India post a formidable 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka took the lead for South Africa with figures of 3/58.

Wolvaardt's Dramatic Run-Chase

South Africa’s chase began with a 50-run partnership, with Tazmin Brits scoring 23 before falling. Despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant effort, scoring 101 off 98 balls, including 11 fours and a six, India’s bowlers tightened the screws. Shafali Verma and Shree Charani dismantled South Africa’s middle order, reducing them to 148/5.

Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen (37 runs) tried to rebuild with a 61-run stand, but Deepti Sharma’s exceptional bowling spell changed the game. She became the first Indian woman to take four wickets in a World Cup final, finishing with 5/39. Her decisive spell helped bowl South Africa out for 246, sealing India’s maiden Women’s World Cup title and marking a landmark moment for Indian cricket.