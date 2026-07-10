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English NewsSportsCricketIPL Matches In Australia? BCCI And Cricket Australia Discuss Historic Move

IPL Matches In Australia? BCCI And Cricket Australia Discuss Historic Move

BCCI and Cricket Australia are holding historic talks to bring future IPL matches to Australia as part of a landmark proposal to deepen sporting, cultural, and commercial ties.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The collaboration seeks increased commercial value and broader engagement.

IPL: A revolutionary shift is underway in the world of domestic T20 cricket, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) engage in historic discussions to bring future Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to Australian shores, The Age reported.

This landmark proposal represents a strategic pivot aimed at cementing a long-term, cross-border sporting alliance between the two powerful cricket nations. Historically dependent on the rigid international bilateral calendar and commercial broadcast rights, both boards are now exploring a more sustainable and deeply integrated domestic relationship.

Taking IPL Down Under

The immediate focus is successfully executing BBL season opener in India, the long-term blueprint features an "open invitation" extended to BCCI to stage regular-season IPL matches across major venues in Australia.

Broadcast experts strongly believe that cross-border scheduling could unlock unprecedented commercial value.

It is expected to drastically increase the BBL’s footprint in the massive Indian market while simultaneously amplifying IPL's existing popularity among Australian sports fans.

Furthermore, if these domestic crossovers find sustained success, officials hope the momentum could ultimately pave the way to revive Champions League T20 tournament, which was discontinued after struggling to capture fan engagement following its initial 2008 launch. 

BBL Catalyst in Chennai

The foundational step of this expansive partnership is already locked into the calendar. Melbourne Renegades are scheduled to clash with Perth Scorchers in the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season. This historic match will take place at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on December 12, 2026.  

Marking the first time a BBL fixture will be played outside of Australia, the event was formally unveiled during a high-profile meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The BBL season opener in Chennai serves as the centerpiece for a broader diplomatic and trade program dubbed the "G'day Namaste" initiative, designed to foster deeper cultural and commercial engagement between the two nations through the universal language of sport.

Broader Multi-Sport Vision

The collaborative push extends well beyond the cricket pitch. Running parallel to these discussions, the Australian Football League (AFL) is unveiling its own comprehensive Indian engagement strategy.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon met with Prime Minister Modi to present a long-term roadmap aimed at expanding the reach of Australian rules football within India and actively engaging the rapidly growing Indian diaspora living across Australia.

The forum highlighted trailblazers like North Melbourne VFLW player Zoe Savarirayan, who in 2022 became the first athlete of Indian heritage to play in the AFLW.  

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers chosen for the BBL match in Chennai?

The Renegades were chosen as the home side due to available fixtures. The Scorchers were selected for their shorter flight path from Western Australia to India, ensuring adequate recovery time.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Australia BCCI BBL IPL
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