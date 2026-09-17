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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Bombshell: Ajit Agarkar Era Set To End, Two Ex-India Stars Emerge As Frontrunners

BCCI Bombshell: Ajit Agarkar Era Set To End, Two Ex-India Stars Emerge As Frontrunners

Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha have reportedly emerged as leading contenders to replace Ajit Agarkar in his BCCI Chief Selector role.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajit Agarkar's term as BCCI chief selector reportedly concludes.
  • He chaired his likely final selection meeting for squads.
  • Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha emerge as chief selector frontrunners.

BCCI Chief Selector Saga: Significant changes are reportedly looming within the upper echelons of Indian cricket administration as the current BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar approaches the end of his employment term this month. Initial murmurs suggested that the governing body might prolong his mandate up through the upcoming major 50-over tournament next year. Even so, reports suggest that a specific faction within the organization feels his current tenure has effectively concluded.

Final Panel Duties and Upcoming Squad Announcements

According to NDTV's sources, Agarkar may have already chaired his last selection meeting, which was held on Wednesday.

Following these deliberations, national organizers revealed official rosters for upcoming limited-overs fixtures against the West Indies alongside fixtures for the prestigious domestic tournament.

Read More: Prithvi Shaw & Akriti Agarwal End Engagement, Announce Separation On Instagram

Notably, the incumbent administrator still headed the selection panel for the Rest of India squad as part of these assignments.

Despite these ongoing administrative duties, questions regarding long-term continuity remain unresolved.

Frontrunners With Impressive Resume

Among the names being discussed per the said report, Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha have emerged as the frontrunners to take over from Agarkar.

Patel brings extensive experience from his playing career as a wicketkeeper-batter for India, while Ojha was a left-arm spinner who represented the national side across formats.

Both former cricketers have also been involved in the Indian Premier League and have enjoyed considerable success in the competition.

The possible appointment of either former India international would mark a change in leadership for India's senior men's selection panel.

The final decision, however, rests with the BCCI, and the board's stance on Ajit Agarkar's future will determine whether the reported succession plans move forward.

The timing of the possible change makes the decision particularly significant, given the importance of upcoming white-ball assignments and the preparations that will eventually feed into India's ICC ODI World Cup plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar?

Ajit Agarkar's employment term as BCCI chief selector is reportedly approaching its end this month. While an extension was rumored, a faction within the organization feels his tenure has concluded.

What was Ajit Agarkar's last known duty as chief selector?

He may have chaired his last selection meeting on Wednesday, announcing squads for West Indies limited-overs fixtures and a domestic tournament. He also headed the panel for the Rest of India squad.

Who are the leading candidates to replace Ajit Agarkar?

Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha have emerged as the frontrunners to take over from Ajit Agarkar. Both are former India international cricketers with IPL experience.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parthiv Patel Pragyan Ojha Ajit Agarkar BCCI
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