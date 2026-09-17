BCCI Bombshell: Ajit Agarkar Era Set To End, Two Ex-India Stars Emerge As Frontrunners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajit Agarkar's term as BCCI chief selector reportedly concludes.

He chaired his likely final selection meeting for squads.

Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha emerge as chief selector frontrunners.

BCCI Chief Selector Saga: Significant changes are reportedly looming within the upper echelons of Indian cricket administration as the current BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar approaches the end of his employment term this month. Initial murmurs suggested that the governing body might prolong his mandate up through the upcoming major 50-over tournament next year. Even so, reports suggest that a specific faction within the organization feels his current tenure has effectively concluded.

Final Panel Duties and Upcoming Squad Announcements

According to NDTV's sources, Agarkar may have already chaired his last selection meeting, which was held on Wednesday.

Following these deliberations, national organizers revealed official rosters for upcoming limited-overs fixtures against the West Indies alongside fixtures for the prestigious domestic tournament.

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Notably, the incumbent administrator still headed the selection panel for the Rest of India squad as part of these assignments.

Despite these ongoing administrative duties, questions regarding long-term continuity remain unresolved.

Frontrunners With Impressive Resume

Among the names being discussed per the said report, Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha have emerged as the frontrunners to take over from Agarkar.

Patel brings extensive experience from his playing career as a wicketkeeper-batter for India, while Ojha was a left-arm spinner who represented the national side across formats.

Both former cricketers have also been involved in the Indian Premier League and have enjoyed considerable success in the competition.

The possible appointment of either former India international would mark a change in leadership for India's senior men's selection panel.

The final decision, however, rests with the BCCI, and the board's stance on Ajit Agarkar's future will determine whether the reported succession plans move forward.

The timing of the possible change makes the decision particularly significant, given the importance of upcoming white-ball assignments and the preparations that will eventually feed into India's ICC ODI World Cup plans.