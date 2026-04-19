Big Call! BCCI Acts On Ajit Agarkar Ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to extend Ajit Agarkar's contract as Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee. In a move prioritizing stability ahead of 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, Agarkar is expected to remain at the helm until June 2027, following the expiration of his current term in June 2026.

The decision comes as an endorsement of Agarkar’s leadership, which has coincided with one of India’s most successful eras in limited-overs cricket. Since taking over in July 2023, Agarkar has overseen:

T20 World Cup Dominance: Back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2026.

Champions Trophy Success: Clinching the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title.

Asia Cup Titles: Consecutive victories in 2023 and 2025.

2023 ODI World Cup: A dominant run to the final at home.

“Under Agarkar's tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him,” a BCCI official told Indian Express.

Managing "Transition Phase"

BCCI has particularly lauded Ajt Agarkar for his "fearless" and clear-headed decision-making during a critical transitional period.

This includes managing the international retirements of legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin from various formats, while successfully blooding new leadership in Suryakumar Yadav (T20Is) and Shubman Gill.

Strategic Continuity

With two members of the current five-man panel - RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha - having served less than a year, the BCCI is keen to retain Agarkar’s experience to ensure the roadmap for the 2027 World Cup remains uninterrupted. A BCCI official confirmed that office-bearers will likely finalize the details with Agarkar on the sidelines of ongoing IPL 2026 matches.

Suryakumar to continue as captain in T20Is?

"Obviously Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances. Obviously, he will lead in the UK but after that, discussions going forward till 2028 could be purely performance-based," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.