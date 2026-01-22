BCB Under Pressure As Players Express Desire To Compete In India-Hosted T20 World Cup

In a big turn of events for Bangladesh cricket, national players have reportedly broken their silence regarding team's participation in the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, the squad has formally communicated to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) their strong desire to compete in the global showpiece in India, effectively shifting the pressure onto the administration to resolve the ongoing deadlock with the ICC.

Players' Stance: 'We Want to Play'

BCB and the interim government have maintained a rigid stance against traveling to India - citing safety concerns - senior players, including Najmul Hossain Shanto, have publicly expressed their eagerness.

The players view World Cup as a rare and vital opportunity that should not be sacrificed due to administrative or political tensions.

Communication Gap: T20I captain Litton Das previously highlighted a lack of consultation, noting that players were largely kept in the dark about board's decisions.

Following recent meetings, it is understood that the squad is willing to travel to India to compete, provided the necessary security assurances are in place.

BCB-ICC Standoff: A Timeline of Tension

The crisis was triggered earlier this month when BCCI reportedly instructed IPL franchises to release Bangladeshi players, most notably Mustafizur Rahman, amidst rising regional tensions. In response, BCB requested that their Group C matches be relocated from India to co-host Sri Lanka.

Ball in BCB's Court

With the players now officially on board, the BCB finds itself in a difficult position. If the board persists with a boycott, they risk not only heavy ICC sanctions and loss of revenue but also a significant rift with their own star athletes. Conversely, agreeing to travel would require a U-turn on their previous "security" claims.

The BCB is expected to hold a final meeting with government advisors today to decide whether to send the team to India or forfeit their spot to Scotland.