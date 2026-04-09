Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCB Chief Shocked As Players' Match Fees Below ₹1000, Takes Immediate Action

BCB Chief Shocked As Players' Match Fees Below ₹1000, Takes Immediate Action

Tamim Iqbal was shocked to discover that female cricketers in Bangladesh were earning just 1,000 Bangladeshi Taka (around 750 INR) for each ODI they played.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 07:32 PM (IST)

A wave of change has swept through Bangladesh cricket following the recent leadership transition at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Just two days ago, the National Sports Council dissolved the previous board led by Aminul Islam Bulbul, who was removed from the post of president.

Until elections are held within the next 90 days, an 11-member committee under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal will oversee BCB operations. One of Iqbal’s first moves as president was to revise players’ pay.

Shockingly Low Match Fee

Tamim Iqbal was taken aback to learn that Bangladesh’s female cricketers were receiving only 1,000 Bangladeshi Taka (approximately 750 INR) for playing a single ODI.

In response, he immediately announced a new pay structure. Under the revised rates, female players will now earn 10,000 Taka (7,547 INR) per T20 match, 15,000 Taka (11,321 INR) per ODI, and 20,000 Taka (15,095 INR) for first-class matches.

"This may not be ideal, but it is certainly an improvement, considering there are limits to how much can be increased at once," Tamim told ESPNcricinfo.

The revised pay scale for male and female players is set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Potential for Further Hikes

The increase is a big improvement, but Iqbal acknowledges it is just a starting point. He emphasized that a large-scale raise was not immediately feasible, but that ensuring fair compensation for female cricketers is a priority. His remarks indicate that salaries could rise further in the future.

Male Cricketers Also Benefit

The new administration has also raised pay for male cricketers. Category A players will now receive 65,000 Taka per month, Category B cricketers 50,000 Taka, and Category C players 40,000 Taka. In first-class cricket, match fees have been increased from 70,000 Taka to 100,000 Taka per match.

Also on ABP Live | Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’

Also on ABP Live | David Warner Out From PSL 2026 Match; Karachi Kings Appoint New Captain

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)?

An 11-member committee led by Tamim Iqbal is currently overseeing BCB operations until new elections are held within 90 days.

What significant change has Tamim Iqbal implemented regarding player salaries?

Tamim Iqbal has significantly revised player pay, particularly for female cricketers, and also increased salaries for male cricketers.

How much were female cricketers earning per ODI before the pay revision?

Before the revision, female cricketers were earning only 1,000 Bangladeshi Taka per ODI match.

What are the new match fees for female cricketers in ODIs and T20s?

Female cricketers will now earn 15,000 Taka per ODI and 10,000 Taka per T20 match.

Have male cricketers also seen an increase in their match fees?

Yes, the match fees for male cricketers in first-class cricket have been increased from 70,000 Taka to 100,000 Taka per match.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Bangladesh Players Fees
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
BCB Chief Shocked As Players' Match Fees Below ₹1000, Takes Immediate Action
BCB Chief Shocked As Players' Match Fees Below ₹1000, Takes Immediate Action
Cricket
IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG: Toss Result And Playing XIs Revealed
IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG: Toss Result And Playing XIs Revealed
Cricket
IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG: Toss Result And Playing XIs Revealed
IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG: Toss Result And Playing XIs Revealed
Cricket
IPL Match-Fixing Buzz: Why Fans Suspect Delhi Of Throwing Game Against Gujarat
IPL Match-Fixing Buzz: Why Fans Suspect Delhi Of Throwing Game Against Gujarat
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget