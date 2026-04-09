BCB Chief Shocked As Players' Match Fees Below ₹1000, Takes Immediate Action

A wave of change has swept through Bangladesh cricket following the recent leadership transition at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Just two days ago, the National Sports Council dissolved the previous board led by Aminul Islam Bulbul, who was removed from the post of president.

Until elections are held within the next 90 days, an 11-member committee under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal will oversee BCB operations. One of Iqbal’s first moves as president was to revise players’ pay.

Shockingly Low Match Fee

Tamim Iqbal was taken aback to learn that Bangladesh’s female cricketers were receiving only 1,000 Bangladeshi Taka (approximately 750 INR) for playing a single ODI.

In response, he immediately announced a new pay structure. Under the revised rates, female players will now earn 10,000 Taka (7,547 INR) per T20 match, 15,000 Taka (11,321 INR) per ODI, and 20,000 Taka (15,095 INR) for first-class matches.

"This may not be ideal, but it is certainly an improvement, considering there are limits to how much can be increased at once," Tamim told ESPNcricinfo.

The revised pay scale for male and female players is set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Potential for Further Hikes

The increase is a big improvement, but Iqbal acknowledges it is just a starting point. He emphasized that a large-scale raise was not immediately feasible, but that ensuring fair compensation for female cricketers is a priority. His remarks indicate that salaries could rise further in the future.

Male Cricketers Also Benefit

The new administration has also raised pay for male cricketers. Category A players will now receive 65,000 Taka per month, Category B cricketers 50,000 Taka, and Category C players 40,000 Taka. In first-class cricket, match fees have been increased from 70,000 Taka to 100,000 Taka per match.

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