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HomeSportsCricketBCB Shake-Up: Aminul Islam Bulbul Sacked As President, Tamim Iqbal Takes Charge

BCB Shake-Up: Aminul Islam Bulbul Sacked As President, Tamim Iqbal Takes Charge

Sources within the BCB suggest Bulbul’s removal stemmed largely from the T20 World Cup controversy, where Bangladesh’s team did not travel to India.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Dhaka: Days after Bangladesh Cricket Board reached out to BCCI requesting the revival of bilateral ties, former skipper and current president of BCB Aminul Islam Bulbul was on Tuesday removed by the country's National Sports Council (NSC), which formed an ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs till fresh elections are held.

According to sources in the BCB, Bulbul was removed primarily due to the fiasco during the T20 World Cup where erstwhile interim government advisor Asif Nazrul literally held the former skipper hostage and didn't allow the national team to visit India for the global event.

Anti-India hardliner Nazrul's stand was to shift Bangladesh's games from Kolkata and Mumbai to Sri Lanka as a mark of protest for removal of Mustafizur Rahaman from the IPL.

During the whole issue, Bulbul was a mere bystander and over the past few days, six directors of the BCB resigned because of him.

Former Bangladesh skipper and country's greatest opener Tamim Iqbal has been named as head of the 11-member ad-hoc committee, whose duty would be to hold the cricket board's election in the next 90 days.

According to NSC Director Aminul Ehsan, the decision to dissolve the current BCB board and put forth an ad-hoc committee has been intimated to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

While the ICC charter doesn't allow government or external interference in board matters, it is unlikely that the global body will ban the Bangladesh board as a timeline to hold the elections has already been announced by the NSC.

The 11 member ad-hoc committee comprise Tamim Iqbal (president), Athar Ali Khan, Rashna Imam, Mirza Yasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Minhazul Abedin Nannu, Ishrafil Khusroo, Tanzim Choudhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam, Fahim Sinha.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Aminul Islam Bulbul removed as BCB president?

Bulbul was removed due to the T20 World Cup fiasco where a protest prevented the team from visiting India. He was seen as a bystander during this issue.

Who is heading the new ad-hoc committee for the BCB?

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been named as the head of the 11-member ad-hoc committee.

What is the main responsibility of the new ad-hoc committee?

The committee's primary duty is to conduct fresh elections for the Bangladesh Cricket Board within the next 90 days.

Has the ICC been informed about the changes in the BCB?

Yes, the National Sports Council has intimated the decision to dissolve the current board and form an ad-hoc committee to the International Cricket Council.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal BCB Aminul Islam
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