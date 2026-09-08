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English NewsSportsCricketBBL Ownership Revolution! Melbourne Renegades First Team Set For Private Sale

BBL Ownership Revolution! Melbourne Renegades First Team Set For Private Sale

Cricket Australia has opened the door to private BBL ownership, with Melbourne Renegades becoming the first franchise available for sale from the 2027-28 season.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricket Australia opens BBL ownership to private investors.
  • Melbourne Renegades become the first team exploring private sale.
  • This aims to strengthen BBL's financial foundation amid deficits.

BBL Team Sale: Cricket Australia is preparing for a major change in the Big Bash League’s ownership structure, with the Melbourne Renegades becoming the first franchise to be made available to private investors. The new arrangement is expected to begin from the 2027-28 season and marks a significant shift for Australian domestic cricket. After months of discussions involving Cricket Australia and the state associations, the governing body has decided to open the door to private investment in the BBL.

The Renegades will lead the way, while other franchises could potentially follow as Cricket Australia introduces a broader ownership model.

Melbourne Renegades First BBL Franchise On Sale

Cricket Australia confirmed the move during a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Under the proposed structure, franchises will have greater control over decisions surrounding their ownership, with the governing body describing the approach as a “self-determination” model.

Check Out: Virat Kohli Doppelganger Takes The Field, Video Goes Viral

The Renegades, who are currently owned by Cricket Victoria, have backed Cricket Australia’s plan and will become the first BBL club to explore a private sale.

The Melbourne franchise won its only BBL title during the 2018-19 season.

Its transition towards private ownership could now become a template for how other teams approach investment in the future.

Other BBL, WBBL Teams Could Follow

Cricket Australia’s plan is not limited to the Renegades. The governing body has indicated that other BBL and Women’s Big Bash League franchises could also seek private investment at a later stage.

The push for outside investment comes as domestic T20 leagues around the world continue to attract huge financial commitments.

With Australian players and teams increasingly competing with overseas competitions for talent and commercial attention, Cricket Australia is looking for ways to strengthen the financial foundations of the BBL.

The move also comes against a difficult financial backdrop. Despite receiving a major revenue boost from hosting a five-Test series against India, CA recorded a net deficit of $11.3 million (AUD) for the 2024-25 financial year.

Private ownership could therefore provide franchises with additional capital while helping Australian cricket build a more sustainable commercial model.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major change is Cricket Australia introducing to the BBL's ownership structure?

Cricket Australia is opening the door to private investment in Big Bash League franchises. This significant shift is expected to begin from the 2027-28 season, marking a new era for Australian domestic cricket.

Which BBL franchise will be the first to explore private ownership?

The Melbourne Renegades will be the first BBL franchise to explore a private sale. Currently owned by Cricket Victoria, their transition is expected to serve as a template for how other teams approach investment.

Why is Cricket Australia moving towards private investment for BBL teams?

The move aims to strengthen the financial foundations of the BBL and help compete with overseas T20 leagues. It also provides franchises with additional capital, especially as Cricket Australia recorded a net deficit for the 2024-25 financial year.

Are other BBL and WBBL teams also expected to pursue private investment?

Yes, Cricket Australia has indicated that other BBL and Women's Big Bash League franchises could seek private investment at a later stage. Teams like the Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, and Melbourne Stars are reportedly interested.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Australia Melbourne Renegades BBL IPL
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