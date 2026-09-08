BBL Ownership Revolution! Melbourne Renegades First Team Set For Private Sale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricket Australia opens BBL ownership to private investors.

Melbourne Renegades become the first team exploring private sale.

This aims to strengthen BBL's financial foundation amid deficits.

BBL Team Sale: Cricket Australia is preparing for a major change in the Big Bash League’s ownership structure, with the Melbourne Renegades becoming the first franchise to be made available to private investors. The new arrangement is expected to begin from the 2027-28 season and marks a significant shift for Australian domestic cricket. After months of discussions involving Cricket Australia and the state associations, the governing body has decided to open the door to private investment in the BBL.

The Renegades will lead the way, while other franchises could potentially follow as Cricket Australia introduces a broader ownership model.

Melbourne Renegades First BBL Franchise On Sale

Cricket Australia confirmed the move during a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Under the proposed structure, franchises will have greater control over decisions surrounding their ownership, with the governing body describing the approach as a “self-determination” model.

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The Renegades, who are currently owned by Cricket Victoria, have backed Cricket Australia’s plan and will become the first BBL club to explore a private sale.

The Melbourne franchise won its only BBL title during the 2018-19 season.

Its transition towards private ownership could now become a template for how other teams approach investment in the future.

Other BBL, WBBL Teams Could Follow

Cricket Australia’s plan is not limited to the Renegades. The governing body has indicated that other BBL and Women’s Big Bash League franchises could also seek private investment at a later stage.

The push for outside investment comes as domestic T20 leagues around the world continue to attract huge financial commitments.

With Australian players and teams increasingly competing with overseas competitions for talent and commercial attention, Cricket Australia is looking for ways to strengthen the financial foundations of the BBL.

The move also comes against a difficult financial backdrop. Despite receiving a major revenue boost from hosting a five-Test series against India, CA recorded a net deficit of $11.3 million (AUD) for the 2024-25 financial year.

Private ownership could therefore provide franchises with additional capital while helping Australian cricket build a more sustainable commercial model.