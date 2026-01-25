Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBBL 15 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Scorchers vs Sixers Live In India

BBL 15 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Scorchers vs Sixers Live In India

Perth Stadium has become a fortress for the team, having won all six finals previously staged at the venue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Big Bash League Final live streaming, broadcast details: The most decorated rivalry in Big Bash League history returns for a sixth time in the title decider as Perth Scorchers host Sydney Sixers in BBL 15 Final.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, dominated the regular season and secured a home final by defeating the Sixers in Qualifier.

Perth Stadium has become a fortress for the team, having won all six finals previously staged at the venue. Meanwhile, the Sixers, captained by Moises Henriques, booked their spot after a resilient win over Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger, relying heavily on the legendary form of Steve Smith.

Historic Rivalry: This is the most repeated final in T20 history, with five titles for Perth and three for Sydney. Scorchers boast an unbeaten record in finals at Perth Stadium. When it comes to the batting battle between these two teams, Perth’s Finn Allen (430 runs) is chasing the Golden Bat, while Sydney’s Steve Smith (avg. 68.75) remains their most dangerous asset.

Breakout Star: 20-year-old Mahli Beardman has been the talk of the tournament after his match-winning figures of 3/20 against the Sixers in the Qualifier.

Big Bash League Final Match Details

Fixture: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Start Time: 1:45 PM IST (4:15 PM local time)

Big Bash League Final Streaming & Broadcast Information

India: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

Australia: Fox Cricket, Channel 7 & Kayo Sports

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

USA & Canada: Willow TV (via Sling TV)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

South Africa: SuperSport

Pakistan: PTV Sports, TEN Sports & Tapmad

Middle East: Cricbuzz

Caribbean: Sports Max

Squads

Perth Scorchers squad: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman, Joel Paris, Nick Hobson, Luke Holt.

Sydney Sixers squad: Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Manenti, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jordan Silk.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Big Bash League Final?

The Big Bash League Final will be held on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Perth Stadium in Perth.

Who are the teams playing in the Big Bash League Final?

The Big Bash League Final will feature a highly anticipated clash between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers.

How can I watch the Big Bash League Final in India?

In India, you can stream and watch the Big Bash League Final on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

What are the key batting threats for each team?

For Perth Scorchers, Finn Allen is chasing the Golden Bat with 430 runs. For Sydney Sixers, Steve Smith is their most dangerous asset with an average of 68.75.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
