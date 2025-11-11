Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Batting Orders Are Very Overrated': India Coach Gambhir's Unique Perspective On T20 Cricket

'Batting Orders Are Very Overrated': India Coach Gambhir's Unique Perspective On T20 Cricket

Gautam Gambhir, India's Head Coach, calls batting orders 'overrated' in T20s, emphasizing impact over averages. He stresses a fearless yet smart approach for the team.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gautam Gambhir took over as India's Head Coach in mid-2024 following a successful IPL-winning campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He was a prolific top-order batsman for the national team, performing in crunch situations and making headlines. Interestingly, Gambhir has often found himself in the spotlight even after hanging his boots, particularly due to his statements. 

In one of his recent statements, which stems from a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on bcci.tv, the Men in Blue's Head Coach termed batting orders as "overrated".

Gautam Gambhir On Batting Order In T20

Gautam Gambhir believes that apart from the opening pair, rest of the batting lineup should remain flexible as per him, it is the impact that matters in T20 cricket.

"I think the batting orders are very overrated, except the openers obviously. Two openers are permanent, rest I think everything shuffles because it’s not the amount of runs that matter in T20I cricket, it’s the impact that matters."

"We don’t want to play the game thinking about averages and strike rates; we are thinking about how much impact a person can create in what situation," Gambhir added.

He also stated that he wants the Indian team to play fearlessly, but smartly at the same time.

Gambhir's Record In T20Is So Far

Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed a very successful run as India Head Coach in T20Is so far. He was won five consecutive international bilateral series, which were against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, England and Australia.

India also lifted the Asia Cup undefeated under his guidance, and will soon play the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at home, defending their title. 

As for other formats, Gambhir had a rocky start in Tests, but has shown improvement of late. In One Day Internationals (ODIs) he has had a decent record, even having won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

 

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Interview India T20 Record Gautam Gambhir T20 Record Gautam Gambhir Statement Gautam Gambhir Coach Record India T20 Batting
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
World
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Fire In Three Cars, High Alert In Sensitive Zone
Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget