BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka is quite an important fixture in the Asia Cup from the context of Group B. They are two of the strongest teams from the bunch, and with qualification for the next stage at stake, the game is expected to be a well-contested affair, reflecting the strategic depth of both BAN and SL.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh has already played one match in the tournament, in which they beat Hong Kong, chasing 144. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be walking into their first outing at the tournament, and naturally, would be looking to make a strong start.

For those interested in this bout, here's when and where to watch BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live streaming.

Asia Cup 2025: Where To Watch BAN vs SL

The Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. An active subscription is required to watch the match on this platform.

On TV, the Sony Sports Network TV channels will air all ACC Asia Cup 2025 matches.

When to watch BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The time for the toss is half an hour earlier, that is 7:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup: Bangladesh and Sri Lank squads

BAN - Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

SL - Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Also check: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Is BCCI Planning A Boycott?