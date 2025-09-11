Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Bangladesh is expected to control the contest, given their experience at this level, but Hong Kong will seek to limit the damage and learn from their previous Asia Cup match. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The third match of the Asia Cup 2025 is Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, with both teams prepared to face off in the tournament at a key stage for Group B. BAN enters the game as the stronger side, with a more established international record. 

HKG, on the other hand, will be looking to recover from a heavy loss in their opening match against Afghanistan, where they struggled quite a bit with the bat. 

That said, Bangladesh is expected to control the contest, given their experience at this level. For those interested, here are all details regarding when and where they can watch this Asia Cup 2025 match:

Where To Watch BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025

Live Telecast - The Sony Sports Network TV channels will run the live telecast of the Bangladesh Hong Kong encounter today, that is September 11, 2025.

Live Streaming - The Sony LIV app and website are where you can watch the BAN vs HKG live stream. Note that an active Sony LIV subscription is required to watch this match, and all other Asia Cup fixtures. 

When to watch BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match will start at 8:00 PM IST on the platforms mentioned above. The toss will take place half an hour before the game starts, that is at 7:30 PM IST.

BAN vs HKG Asia Cup Full Squads

Bangladesh - Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong - Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Advertisement

