7,000 Runs! Bangladesh Veteran Makes History In West Indies Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mushfiqur Rahim reached 7,000 Test runs, a Bangladesh first.

Achieved landmark during tough West Indies Test.

Rahim significantly leads all Bangladeshi Test run scorers.

Mushfiqur Rahim has added another remarkable chapter to his illustrious career, becoming the first batsman from Bangladesh to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket. The veteran reached the historic landmark during the fourth innings of the second Test against the West Indies, needing just nine runs to get there. The achievement came at a challenging moment for Bangladesh. Chasing 387 for victory, the hosts had already lost two wickets for 40 when Rahim walked out at No. 4.

He got the nine runs required to enter an exclusive club, having earlier scored 34 in the first innings.

Rahim Sets Himself Apart In Bangladesh's Test History

The milestone further underlines Mushfiqur Rahim's standing among Bangladesh's most prolific Test batsmen.

He is the only player from the country to cross 7,000 runs in the format, while no other batter has reached 6,000.

Mominul Haque occupies second place on Bangladesh's all-time Test run-scoring chart with 5,293 runs. Tamim Iqbal follows with 5,134.

Bangladesh's leading Test run-scorers:

Mushfiqur Rahim: 7,000-plus runs

Mominul Haque: 5,293 runs

Tamim Iqbal: 5,134 runs

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Rahim also holds the record for the most Test runs by a Bangladesh wicketkeeper.

He has scored 3,515 runs in the role, ahead of Liton Das, who has accumulated 2,990.

West Indies Set Bangladesh A Testing Chase

The landmark unfolded in a match that had already produced substantial first-innings totals.

West Indies made 356 before being dismissed, with Bangladesh responding with 386 to secure a 30-run advantage.

The visitors then turned the contest around through Kavem Hodge, whose 142 helped them reach 398 in their second innings before declaring.

That left Bangladesh needing 387 to win.

While the chase placed the hosts under pressure, Rahim's brief contribution proved historic.

His nine runs were enough to establish a milestone that no Bangladeshi batsman had previously achieved in the longest format.