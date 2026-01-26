Bangladesh Turn On Its Own Players After ICC T20 World Cup Exit

Bangladesh has officially been removed from 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup roster. The decision comes after a three-week standoff between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC reached a breaking point, resulting in Scotland being named as the replacement team for the tournament starting February 7.

The Betrayal

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had earlier suggested that Bangladesh Cricket Board should open talks with BCCI to address World Cup venue dispute. His remarks triggered a strong reaction from BCB director M Nazmul Islam Nazmul, who publicly accused Tamim of being a “pro-India agent”.

Following intense player protests that disrupted Bangladesh Premier League, Bangladesh Cricket Board removed Nazmul from his role.

However, soon after ICC excluded Bangladesh from ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Nazmul has now been brought back and reinstated as head of the BCB's finance committee.

The decision has been widely interpreted as a breach of trust with the players, many of whom had only recently ended a threatened boycott after receiving assurances that action would be taken against Nazmul. His return to a key position has reignited tensions.

Players Left Out in Cold

The most controversial aspect of Bangaldesh's T20 WC exit is the reported lack of communication with national players. Reports indicate that during a recent high-level meeting at InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka, senior cricketers - including Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das - were not asked for their consent.

Instead, they were simply "informed" of a decision already finalized by the interim government and BCB.

"They didn't ask us. The plan was already made," one distraught cricketer shared on the condition of anonymity. "Earlier, they would hear us out. Now, they've just decided we aren't going."

The Security Impasse

BCB had repeatedly requested that their group-stage matches (originally scheduled for Kolkata and Mumbai) be moved to co-host Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns. However, ICC Board voted 14-2 against the relocation after an independent security assessment rated the threat level in India as "low to moderate" with no direct threat to the team.

The political tension escalated further following the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL franchise, which BCB interpreted as a sign that safety could not be guaranteed. Despite formal assurances from Indian authorities, Bangladesh government maintained its "no-travel" stance.

Massive Financial and Sporting Hit

By withdrawing, BCB is expected to lose approximately $27 million (Rs 240 crore) in revenue - nearly 60% of its annual income. For the players, the cost is even higher. This marks the first time since the tournament's inception in 2007 that a T20 World Cup will take place without the "Bangla Tigers."