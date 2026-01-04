Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, India Venues

In a rapidly developing story that could reshape the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh is reportedly considering a "neutral venue" model for its matches, similar to the arrangement made for Pakistan.

According to reports from Telecom Asia Sport, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to approach International Cricket Council (ICC) to request that its tournament fixtures be moved from India to Sri Lanka due to mounting security concerns.

The "Pakistan Route" for Bangladesh?

The 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Under a pre-existing agreement, Pakistan is already slated to play all of its matches on the island nation. Now, BCB is seeking a similar exemption.

A board official stated that while Mustafizur Rahman's recent release from IPL is an "internal matter" for BCCI, the World Cup is a global ICC event where player safety remains the paramount priority.

The move follows a directive from Bangladesh’s interim government, with Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul publicly urging BCB to inform ICC that if individual players are not deemed safe for IPL, the entire national squad cannot be expected to travel to India for a month-long tournament.

The Trigger: IPL Backlash and Diplomatic Strains

The sudden shift in stance comes on the heels of the Mustafizur Rahman row, where BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release the pacer following public and political backlash in India.

This, combined with BCCI's subsequent decision to put India's 2026 tour of Bangladesh on hold, has brought cricketing relations between the two neighbors to a historic low.

Bangladesh's Scheduled Fixtures in India

Under the original schedule announced in late 2025, Bangladesh is drawn in Group C and is currently slated to play its first three matches at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by a final group game in Mumbai.

February 7, 2026 - West Indies vs Bangladesh - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 9, 2026 - Bangladesh vs Italy - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 14, 2026 - England vs Bangladesh - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 17, 2026 - Bangladesh vs Nepal - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

What Happens Next?

ICC now faces a complex logistical challenge. Shifting four high-profile matches just weeks before the February 7 start date would require significant coordination with Sri Lanka Cricket regarding venue availability and broadcasting infrastructure. While the BCCI has previously assured visas for the Bangladeshi players, the BCB’s formal petition for a venue change puts the "ball in the ICC's court."