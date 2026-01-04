Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, India Venues

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, India Venues

Under the original schedule announced in late 2025, Bangladesh is drawn in Group C and is currently slated to play its first three matches at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

In a rapidly developing story that could reshape the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh is reportedly considering a "neutral venue" model for its matches, similar to the arrangement made for Pakistan.

According to reports from Telecom Asia Sport, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to approach International Cricket Council (ICC) to request that its tournament fixtures be moved from India to Sri Lanka due to mounting security concerns.

The "Pakistan Route" for Bangladesh?

The 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Under a pre-existing agreement, Pakistan is already slated to play all of its matches on the island nation. Now, BCB is seeking a similar exemption.

A board official stated that while Mustafizur Rahman's recent release from IPL is an "internal matter" for BCCI, the World Cup is a global ICC event where player safety remains the paramount priority.

The move follows a directive from Bangladesh’s interim government, with Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul publicly urging BCB to inform ICC that if individual players are not deemed safe for IPL, the entire national squad cannot be expected to travel to India for a month-long tournament.

The Trigger: IPL Backlash and Diplomatic Strains

The sudden shift in stance comes on the heels of the Mustafizur Rahman row, where BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release the pacer following public and political backlash in India.

This, combined with BCCI's subsequent decision to put India's 2026 tour of Bangladesh on hold, has brought cricketing relations between the two neighbors to a historic low.

Bangladesh's Scheduled Fixtures in India

Under the original schedule announced in late 2025, Bangladesh is drawn in Group C and is currently slated to play its first three matches at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by a final group game in Mumbai.

February 7, 2026 - West Indies vs Bangladesh - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 9, 2026 - Bangladesh vs Italy - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 14, 2026 - England vs Bangladesh - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 17, 2026 - Bangladesh vs Nepal - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

What Happens Next?

ICC now faces a complex logistical challenge. Shifting four high-profile matches just weeks before the February 7 start date would require significant coordination with Sri Lanka Cricket regarding venue availability and broadcasting infrastructure. While the BCCI has previously assured visas for the Bangladeshi players, the BCB’s formal petition for a venue change puts the "ball in the ICC's court."

Related Video

Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB T20 World Cup India Vs Bangaldesh T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs BAN T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Bangaldesh T20 WC India Venues
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Cities
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
World
'Something Needs To Be Done': Trump Warns Columbia, Cuba, Mexico After Maduro's Capture
'Something Needs To Be Done': Trump Warns Columbia, Cuba, Mexico After Maduro's Capture
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget