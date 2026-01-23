Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott To Cost Crores In Losses

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott To Cost Crores In Losses

International Cricket Council (ICC) had made its position clear to Bangladesh, warning that if the team declined to play in India, another nation would be brought in as a replacement.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh cricket has taken a decision that could have far-reaching consequences. By refusing to take part in the tournament scheduled to be held in India, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to face not only sporting setbacks but also a massive financial hit.

Reports suggest the decision could cost Bangladesh close to USD 27 million (around ₹240 crore) in losses.

ICC ultimatum ignored

International Cricket Council (ICC) had made its position clear to Bangladesh, warning that if the team declined to play in India, another nation would be brought in as a replacement. This was reiterated during a meeting attended by all member boards. Despite the warning, Bangladesh government and BCB chose to stand by their refusal.

Following discussions with the players, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul stated that ICC's proposal was unacceptable. He cited security concerns and stressed that the country would not bow to external pressure while taking such a critical decision.

Massive financial setback for BCB

According to a PTI report, Bangladesh stands to lose nearly 3.25 billion Bangladeshi taka annually due to its absence from T20 World Cup.

This loss primarily stems from ICC's revenue-sharing model. Also, earnings from sponsorships and broadcasting deals are expected to take a severe hit. Overall, BCB's revenue for current financial year could drop by 60 percent or more.

India tour also under threat

The fallout may not stop with the World Cup alone. Reports indicate that India's proposed tour of Bangladesh in August–September could also be scrapped. That series was seen as a major revenue generator for Bangladesh, with television rights valued higher than many other bilateral contests.

Players likely to be worst affected

BCB has assured players that their match fees will remain unaffected, but long-term impact on careers could be significant. Missing out on a global event like T20 World Cup means losing exposure, experience, and the chance to compete at the highest level - something many players value as much as, if not more than, financial rewards.

In the bigger picture, Bangladesh’s decision to boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup could prove to be one of the most challenging phases for the country’s cricketing future.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
World
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
World
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget