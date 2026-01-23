Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott To Cost Crores In Losses

Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh cricket has taken a decision that could have far-reaching consequences. By refusing to take part in the tournament scheduled to be held in India, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to face not only sporting setbacks but also a massive financial hit.

Reports suggest the decision could cost Bangladesh close to USD 27 million (around ₹240 crore) in losses.

ICC ultimatum ignored

International Cricket Council (ICC) had made its position clear to Bangladesh, warning that if the team declined to play in India, another nation would be brought in as a replacement. This was reiterated during a meeting attended by all member boards. Despite the warning, Bangladesh government and BCB chose to stand by their refusal.

Following discussions with the players, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul stated that ICC's proposal was unacceptable. He cited security concerns and stressed that the country would not bow to external pressure while taking such a critical decision.

Massive financial setback for BCB

According to a PTI report, Bangladesh stands to lose nearly 3.25 billion Bangladeshi taka annually due to its absence from T20 World Cup.

This loss primarily stems from ICC's revenue-sharing model. Also, earnings from sponsorships and broadcasting deals are expected to take a severe hit. Overall, BCB's revenue for current financial year could drop by 60 percent or more.

India tour also under threat

The fallout may not stop with the World Cup alone. Reports indicate that India's proposed tour of Bangladesh in August–September could also be scrapped. That series was seen as a major revenue generator for Bangladesh, with television rights valued higher than many other bilateral contests.

Players likely to be worst affected

BCB has assured players that their match fees will remain unaffected, but long-term impact on careers could be significant. Missing out on a global event like T20 World Cup means losing exposure, experience, and the chance to compete at the highest level - something many players value as much as, if not more than, financial rewards.

In the bigger picture, Bangladesh’s decision to boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup could prove to be one of the most challenging phases for the country’s cricketing future.