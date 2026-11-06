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English NewsSportsCricketBangladesh Star Stretchered Off! Opener Suffers On-Field Injury In West Indies Test Clash

Bangladesh Star Stretchered Off! Opener Suffers On-Field Injury In West Indies Test Clash

Bangladesh's start to the Sylhet Test was overshadowed by a worrying moment in the field, with a key batsman forced off after an awkward fall.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opener Shadman Islam sustained ankle injury fielding on Friday.
  • He was stretchered off, remaining involvement in match uncertain.
  • His recent century makes injury a significant setback.

Bangladesh have been dealt a worrying setback on the second morning of the second Test against West Indies after opener Shadman Islam suffered an ankle injury while fielding in Sylhet on Friday. The left-hander was unable to walk off the ground and had to be carried away on a stretcher, leaving his involvement in the remainder of the match uncertain. The incident occurred during West Indies' first innings, in the 78th over. Shadman sprinted towards the fine-leg boundary in an attempt to prevent a shot from Amir Jangoo from reaching the rope.

However, he lost his footing while attempting to collect the ball and went down in visible discomfort.

Shadman Islam's Injury Raises Concern For Bangladesh

Medical staff attended to the Bangladesh batsman as he remained on the turf.

With the injury preventing him from leaving the field on his own, the team eventually arranged for him to be taken off on a stretcher.

Read More: Michael Hussey Gets Major Role After CSK Exit, Takes Charge Ahead Of 2027 World Cup 

The timing of the setback is particularly unfortunate for Bangladesh, given Shadman's recent contribution with the bat.

The opener had struck a century in the first Test, making him an important presence at the top of the order.

His injury now leaves the hosts waiting for an assessment on the extent of the damage and whether he will be fit enough to return during the ongoing contest. 

Bangladesh Bowlers Dismiss West Indies For 356

The injury scare came on a day when Bangladesh had managed to bring West Indies' first innings to an end.

The visitors were dismissed for 356 after lunch on the second day, giving the home side an opportunity to respond with the bat.

However, attention quickly shifted from the bowling effort to Shadman's condition.

With the opener's participation in the rest of the Test still in doubt, Bangladesh could face a selection and batting-order concern as the match progresses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Shadman Islam during the second Test?

Shadman Islam suffered an ankle injury while fielding during West Indies' first innings. He had to be carried off on a stretcher, leaving his participation uncertain.

How did Shadman Islam sustain his injury?

Shadman injured his ankle while sprinting towards the fine-leg boundary to stop a shot. He lost his footing trying to collect the ball and went down in discomfort.

Why is Shadman Islam's injury a concern for Bangladesh?

Shadman's injury is worrying as he scored a century in the first Test, making him a crucial opener. His absence could cause selection and batting-order issues for Bangladesh.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Vs West Indies BCB Shadman Islam Shadman Islam Injury
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