Watch: W,W,W! Bangladesh Star Creates Test Cricket History With Sensational Hat-Trick

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud etched his name into the record books with a sensational hat-trick against Afghanistan in the Test match in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, the third day of the contest, Hasan dismissed three batters in three consecutive deliveries to become the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to achieve a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Hasan is now the third bowler from Bangladesh to take a hat-trick in the longest format. Alok Kapali was the first, achieving the feat against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003. Sohag Gazi followed with a hat-trick against New Zealand in Chattogram in 2013. Hasan has now joined this exclusive list with his remarkable spell against Afghanistan.

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Hasan Mahmud becomes the third Bangladesh bowler to take a Test hat-trick ⚡ https://t.co/y65rR2LTyL — Test Addition (@testcricburger) October 11, 2026

Ismat Alam Falls To Mahmud's First Delivery

Hasan began his hat-trick on the third morning while bowling with the new ball. His first victim was Ismat Alam, who was batting on one run. The delivery kept low after pitching and went beneath Alam's bat before crashing into the off-stump.

The dismissal gave Bangladesh an important breakthrough and set the stage for Hasan's historic spell.

Litton Das Produces Stunning One-Handed Catch

Hasan struck again on the very next delivery, dismissing Qais Ahmad. The Afghanistan batter attempted to play a delivery outside off-stump but edged it behind. Wicketkeeper Litton Das reacted quickly, diving to his right to complete an excellent one-handed catch.

With two wickets in consecutive deliveries, Hasan had a hat-trick opportunity. The Bangladesh pacer made no mistake with his next ball, trapping Ziaur Rahman leg before wicket (LBW).

The on-field umpire initially rejected the appeal, prompting Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to call for a review. The replay showed that the ball had not hit the bat, while ball-tracking indicated that it would have struck the stumps. The decision was overturned, completing Hasan's historic hat-trick.

Afghanistan Lose Eight Wickets As Bangladesh Gain Momentum

Hasan's three-wicket burst helped Bangladesh strengthen their position early on the third day. Following the hat-trick, his bowling figures stood at four wickets for 39 runs, while Afghanistan had slipped to 221/8.

The landmark achievement added another memorable chapter to Bangladesh's Test cricket history, with Hasan becoming the country's first fast bowler to claim a hat-trick in the format.