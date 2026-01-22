Bangladesh’s T20 WC Boycott And Other Times Teams Rejected ICC Events

Even cricket's most important ICC events have repeatedly faced disruptions as teams rejected venues over security threats and political strife, compelling last-minute relocations or forfeits. From the 1996 World Cup's Colombo boycott to recent hybrid models, these bold stands underscore the sport's clash with global realities. As Bangladesh now opts out of the 2026 T20 World Cup games in India, history offers stark lessons in diplomacy.

Australia and West Indies, 1996 World Cup

The 1996 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, saw Australia and West Indies refuse quarterfinals in Colombo. A deadly Central Bank bombing just weeks prior, amid LTTE insurgency, sparked fears despite ICC security pledges.

Matches moved to Pune and Mumbai; Sri Lanka got walkover points and won the title against Australia in Lahore.

England, 2003 World Cup

In the 2003 World Cup across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya, England boycotted Harare citing human rights violations, economic chaos, and UK government travel bans under Tony Blair.

ICC denied rescheduling, awarding Zimbabwe a walkover. The move eliminated England early and ignited global debates on cricket's political entanglements.

New Zealand, 2003 World Cup

New Zealand skipped a Nairobi group game, haunted by the 1998 US embassy attacks and fresh intelligence on risks. Kenya received walkover points, boosting them to a surprise semifinal.

This exposed co-hosting pitfalls in volatile areas, pushing ICC toward stricter safety protocols.

Multiple Teams, 2009-10 Champions Trophy

After 2008 Mumbai terror strikes, Australia, New Zealand, England, and others pulled out of Pakistan-hosted event over militant dangers.

ICC relocated the entire tournament to South Africa, birthing hybrid venue precedents like 2025 Champions Trophy's UAE neutrals for India-Pakistan games.

Bangladesh, 2026 T20 World Cup

As of January 2026, Bangladesh has opted out of India-hosted 2026 T20 World Cup matches amid bilateral tensions and safety fears.

BCB-ICC talks are now past diplomacy, weighing forfeits against neutral sites to safeguard the event's integrity.