Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Rejects January 21 Ultimatum Claim, Shares Actual Truth

Bangladesh Rejects January 21 Ultimatum Claim, Shares Actual Truth

BCB officials responded after media reports surfaced suggesting that ICC had set January 21 as a final deadline for Bangladesh's decision.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 07:24 PM (IST)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has firmly denied reports claiming that ICC issued them a deadline to confirm their participation in T20 World Cup 2026. According to BCB, no such ultimatum was given asking them to inform ICC by January 21 or 22 about whether they would travel to India for the tournament.

The clarification comes amid ongoing correspondence between BCB and ICC, which has continued since Bangladesh raised concerns about travelling to India, citing security issues. BCB had earlier requested ICC to shift their World Cup matches to Sri Lanka instead.

BCB officials responded after media reports surfaced suggesting that ICC had set January 21 as a final deadline for Bangladesh's decision.

While ICC has reportedly maintained that changing venues at this late stage would be difficult due to logistical constraints with the tournament scheduled in February, Bangladesh board insists that no formal deadline has been communicated.

Reports have also suggested that if Bangladesh ultimately refuses to travel to India, ICC could replace them with Scotland in the tournament.

"Last Saturday on January 17, an ICC representative came and our cricket board representatives held a meeting with him. There, in regards to World Cup participation, there was issue with the venue and we informed them about our reluctance to play in that venue. We requested for alternate venue and we held detailed discussions with the representatives.

"They told us that they will inform the ICC about the issues and will let us know about the decision later on. In regards to these talks, they haven’t mentioned a specific date or when they will let us know. They just told us that they will let us know when the next discussion will take place. Thank you,” Amjad said as per The Daily Star.

ICC has turned down all proposals put forward by Bangladesh Cricket Board regarding changes to their T20 World Cup 2026 schedule.

ICC considers any reshuffling of groups at this stage extremely problematic. Such changes would create major complications for broadcasters, ticketing arrangements, and other participating teams. 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB Bangladesh Cricket ICC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
Cities
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
News
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget