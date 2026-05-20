Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Bangladesh Players Troll Rizwan With ‘Hera Pheri’ Jibe - ‘Overacting Ke 50 Paise Katenge’

WATCH: Bangladesh Players Troll Rizwan With ‘Hera Pheri’ Jibe - ‘Overacting Ke 50 Paise Katenge’

Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das exchanged heated words during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test in Sylhet after a sightscreen complaint sparked drama.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 May 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rizwan and Litton Das argued fiercely during the second Test.
  • Bangladesh fielders mocked Rizwan with Bollywood dialogue.
  • Bangladesh secured a historic 78-run series victory.

Muhammad Rizwan Litton Das Spat: Tensions flared on Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh as Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das became involved in a fiery on-field confrontation. The heated exchange unfolded during the 72nd over of Pakistan’s second innings while spinner Taijul Islam was bowling to Rizwan. What initially appeared to be a routine pause soon escalated into a tense verbal battle between the two wicketkeeper-batsmen. The incident began when Rizwan suddenly stepped away from his batting stance moments before delivery, appearing unhappy with movement near the sightscreen.

Bangladesh Players Sledge Rizwan With Bollywood Dialogue

Although the umpires stepped in and eventually calmed the situation, the atmosphere on the field remained charged. Bangladesh’s close-in fielders continued to chirp at Rizwan, with several remarks clearly picked up on the stump microphones.

One comment particularly grabbed attention online when a Bangladesh player sarcastically quoted a famous dialogue from the Bollywood film Hera Pheri, saying:

“Ye overacting ke liye hum 50 paise katenge (We’ll dock 50 paise for overacting).”

Other Bangladesh fielders were also heard mocking Rizwan. The exchange quickly went viral on social media, adding another dramatic chapter to an already intense Test contest in Sylhet.

Also Check: Biggest Brain Fade Moment Of IPL 2026 During RR vs LSG - WATCH

Pakistan Whitewashed By Bangladesh

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan concluded early on Day 5, with the hosts sealing a 78-run victory. Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s top scorer in the second innings, fell just short of a century after being dismissed for 94.

The defeat marked a historic low for Pakistan, as it was their first-ever Test series loss on Bangladeshi soil. Notably, the opening match had already produced Pakistan’s maiden Test defeat in Bangladesh.

The result further damages Pakistan’s position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, where their qualification hopes already appeared extremely slim.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the confrontation between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das?

The confrontation began when Mohammad Rizwan stepped away from his batting stance before a delivery, seemingly unhappy with movement near the sightscreen. This led to a heated verbal exchange between the two wicketkeeper-batsmen.

What did a Bangladesh player say to Mohammad Rizwan during the match?

A Bangladesh player sarcastically quoted a Bollywood dialogue, saying, 'Ye overacting ke liye hum 50 paise kaatenge' (We'll dock 50 paise for overacting).

Who won the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

Bangladesh won the second Test by 78 runs, sealing the victory early on Day 5. This resulted in Pakistan's first-ever Test series loss on Bangladeshi soil.

What was the significance of Pakistan's defeat in the Test series?

The defeat marked Pakistan's first-ever Test series loss in Bangladesh, with the opening match also being their maiden Test defeat there.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 May 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Litton Das Mohammad Rizwan Bangladesh Vs Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Bangladesh Players Troll Rizwan With ‘Hera Pheri’ Jibe - ‘Overacting Ke 50 Paise Katenge’
WATCH: Bangladesh Players Troll Rizwan With ‘Hera Pheri’ Jibe - ‘Overacting Ke 50 Paise Katenge’
Cricket
'Just Want To Focus On My Game': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Remarks After Match-Winning Knock vs LSG
'Just Want To Focus On My Game': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Remarks After Match-Winning Knock vs LSG
Cricket
IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RR Hold Advantage As CSK, KKR, PBKS & DC Fight For Final Spot
IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RR Hold Advantage As CSK, KKR, PBKS & DC Fight For Final Spot
Cricket
Leander Paes Says Other Sports Must Learn From IPL & BCCI’s Success
Leander Paes Says Other Sports Must Learn From IPL & BCCI’s Success
Advertisement

Videos

War Watch: JD Vance Warns Iran of ‘Plan B’ as Tehran Threatens Strong Response to Any US Military Strike
Global Crisis: Trump Gives Iran 72-Hour Ultimatum as US Reviews Military Strike Options in High-Level Meet
World Alert: Trump Renews Iran Threat as US Media Reports Possible Limited Strike in Coming Days Ahead
MP Shock: Gwalior Influencer Palak Rajak Found Dead; Family Alleges Dowry Murder Post Cryptic Reels
Breaking: Tunisha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Postmortem Report Reveals Abortion, Injury Marks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Human Security In Ruins: The Iran-US Conflict And Its Catastrophic Toll On Civilian Life
Opinion
Embed widget