Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rizwan and Litton Das argued fiercely during the second Test.

Bangladesh fielders mocked Rizwan with Bollywood dialogue.

Bangladesh secured a historic 78-run series victory.

Muhammad Rizwan Litton Das Spat: Tensions flared on Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh as Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das became involved in a fiery on-field confrontation. The heated exchange unfolded during the 72nd over of Pakistan’s second innings while spinner Taijul Islam was bowling to Rizwan. What initially appeared to be a routine pause soon escalated into a tense verbal battle between the two wicketkeeper-batsmen. The incident began when Rizwan suddenly stepped away from his batting stance moments before delivery, appearing unhappy with movement near the sightscreen.

Bangladeshi players vs Muhammad Rizwan pic.twitter.com/YAYhdraWQq May 19, 2026

Bangladesh Players Sledge Rizwan With Bollywood Dialogue

Although the umpires stepped in and eventually calmed the situation, the atmosphere on the field remained charged. Bangladesh’s close-in fielders continued to chirp at Rizwan, with several remarks clearly picked up on the stump microphones.

One comment particularly grabbed attention online when a Bangladesh player sarcastically quoted a famous dialogue from the Bollywood film Hera Pheri, saying:

“Ye overacting ke liye hum 50 paise katenge (We’ll dock 50 paise for overacting).”

Other Bangladesh fielders were also heard mocking Rizwan. The exchange quickly went viral on social media, adding another dramatic chapter to an already intense Test contest in Sylhet.

Also Check: Biggest Brain Fade Moment Of IPL 2026 During RR vs LSG - WATCH

Pakistan Whitewashed By Bangladesh

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan concluded early on Day 5, with the hosts sealing a 78-run victory. Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s top scorer in the second innings, fell just short of a century after being dismissed for 94.

The defeat marked a historic low for Pakistan, as it was their first-ever Test series loss on Bangladeshi soil. Notably, the opening match had already produced Pakistan’s maiden Test defeat in Bangladesh.

The result further damages Pakistan’s position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, where their qualification hopes already appeared extremely slim.