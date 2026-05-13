Bangladesh Stars Make Massive ICC Rankings Jump After Historic Pakistan Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh players rise in rankings after historic Pakistan Test win.

Captain Shanto reaches career-best 23rd in Test batter rankings.

Rahim, Haque also gain spots; debutants Fazal, Awais enter rankings.

Dubai: Bangladesh players have made big gains in the latest men's Test player rankings following their memorable 104-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test at Mirpur.

Bangladesh’s first win of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle was a historic victory, propelled by a host of outstanding individual performances, at the forefront of which was captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shanto, who was named Named Player of the Match, hammered his ninth Test century in the first innings and followed it up with a vital 87 in the second innings. The performance helped him to move up 16 places in the latest ICC rankings for Test batters to a new career-best position of joint 23rd.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 71 and 22, has also gained in the latest update following Bangladesh’s 104-run victory. The former captain has inched up two spots to 26th while Mominul Haque’s scores of 91 and 56 saw him gallop 12 places to reach 35th position.

Pakistan debutants Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais have entered the rankings in 75th and 82nd positions, respectively. Abdullah notched a century in the first innings and Azan got half-centuries in both innings.

In the bowling chart, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who took two wickets in each innings, moved up three places to 13th spot. Fast bowler Nahid Rana’s crucial haul of five for 92 in the second innings has enabled him to gain five slots and reach 64th position.

There was some good news for the visitors despite Pakistan’s loss; seam bowler Mohammad Abbas has re-entered the rankings in 28th position following a return of five for 92 in the first innings.

Bangladesh’s emphatic victory in the first of two Tests has lifted them above Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)