Bangladesh-Origin Top-Order Batter Faces 2 Rape Charges In London, Court Hearing On October 9

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Essex cricketer Robin Das charged with two counts of rape.

Case moved to Crown Court; next hearing October 9.

Essex suspended Das; he remains unavailable for matches.

Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape and is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on October 9, with legal proceedings now underway against the 24-year-old.

Das, a British-Bangladeshi cricketer who was born and raised in England, was charged on July 23, 2026, according to the details provided by the Metropolitan Police.

The case relates to an alleged incident involving a woman in Brixton, south London, on March 30, 2024. The woman continues to receive support from specialist officers, according to police.

Das appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on September 11, where the case was sent to the Crown Court for further proceedings.

Robin Das Case Moves To Crown Court

The next hearing is scheduled for October 9 at Inner London Crown Court, where Das is expected to appear as the case progresses.

Reports have stated that Das was arrested in August 2025 following a report concerning a woman in Brixton. The subsequent investigation led to the charges being brought in July this year.

The allegations remain before the court. Das has not been convicted of any offence, and the case is ongoing.

Essex Cricketer Remains Unavailable

Das has not featured for Essex since being charged. His most recent appearance came on July 21 against Middlesex in the One-Day Cup, shortly before the charges were announced.

Essex subsequently listed the batter as unavailable in its match updates. The county has now confirmed that a contracted member of its playing staff appeared in court and has been subject to an immediate and ongoing suspension.

In a statement issued on September 23, Essex said it had remained in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Professional Cricketers' Association, the Cricket Regulator and the player.

"As legal proceedings are in progress, the Club are unable to make any further comment at this time," Essex said.

Who Is Robin Das?

Das is a British-Bangladeshi cricketer whose family has links to Bangladesh. His father, Mridul Das, is from Sunamganj in the Sylhet region.

The batter has also played franchise cricket in Bangladesh, representing Dhaka Dominators in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2023.

In English county cricket, Das has been part of the Essex setup and progressed through the county's player pathway. Essex has previously identified him among players who came through its development system.

Essex's official match coverage also shows that Das was part of their 2026 One-Day Cup campaign before becoming unavailable.

The upcoming Crown Court hearing will be the next significant stage in the case. Until the proceedings conclude, the allegations against Das remain allegations and no finding of guilt has been made.