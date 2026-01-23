Bangladesh Hasn't Officially Communicated World Cup Boycott Decision To ICC

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Hasn't Officially Communicated World Cup Boycott Decision To ICC

Bangladesh likely forfeits the 2026 T20 World Cup after missing the ICC's deadline to confirm participation due to security concerns in India. This decision could cost BCB approx. INR 240-245 crore.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially missed ICC’s 24-hour ultimatum, effectively sealing their exit from 2026 T20 World Cup, Cricbuzz reported. As of January 23, 2026, the governing body is moving forward with plans to invite Scotland as a replacement side for the marquee event set to begin next month.

Standoff Reaches its End

The crisis, which began after Bangladesh cited security risks in India, reached a boiling point when BCB failed to provide a formal response to ICC’s final deadline. Despite a flurry of internal meetings in Dhaka involving government officials and players, no official communication reached ICC headquarters in Dubai.

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul have already told local media they would not travel to India; the lack of a formal "Yes" or "No" to ICC by the stipulated time has triggered the tournament's contingency protocols.

ICC’s Position

For ICC, the "decision tree" was binary: participation or replacement. With the board having already voted 14-2 against moving matches to Sri Lanka, ICC is now expected to formalize Scotland’s inclusion in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

BCB Firm On Its Stance

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul insists Bangladesh wants to play the T20 World Cup but not in India, pushing for a neutral venue like Sri Lanka. Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul rejects ICC conditions over security concerns, highlighting a political standoff as ICC eyes Scotland.

Financial Implications for Bangladesh

Beyond the sporting setback, the fallout for Bangladesh cricket is expected to be severe. Early estimates suggest the BCB could forfeit around BDT 325 crore (approximately INR 240–245 crore) in ICC revenues linked to World Cup participation alone, with some projections putting the annual hit at nearly BDT 3.25 billion once wider distributions are factored in.

On top of this, domestic sponsorships, broadcast contracts, and bilateral scheduling, particularly a potentially lucrative India tour later in the year, face renegotiation or collapse, with analysts warning that the board’s overall income for the current financial year may shrink by 60 percent or more if Bangladesh is formally replaced in the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bangladesh out of the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) missed the ICC's ultimatum to confirm participation, citing security concerns in India. This failure to provide a formal response triggered contingency protocols.

Who will replace Bangladesh in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

The ICC is expected to formalize Scotland's inclusion as Bangladesh's replacement. Scotland will join Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

What were Bangladesh's security concerns?

Bangladesh cited security risks in India as the reason for their reluctance to participate. They pushed for matches to be played at a neutral venue like Sri Lanka.

What are the financial implications for Bangladesh Cricket Board?

BCB could forfeit around BDT 325 crore in ICC revenues. Wider financial impacts, including sponsorships and broadcast contracts, could shrink the board's income significantly.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCB Bangladesh Cricket Breaking News ICC ABP Live T20 World Cup 2026
