Bangladesh Govt Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Says No Change In Stance On Playing In India

Bangladesh remain firm on refusing to play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India, with talks with the ICC ending without a breakthrough at the moment.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh have once again made it clear that they are unwilling to soften their position on playing the ICC T20 World Cup matches in India, with uncertainty continuing to surround their participation as the tournament draws closer.

On Tuesday, Asif Nazrul, sports adviser to the Bangladesh government, reiterated that the country is not prepared to revise its stance regarding the World Cup venues.

"We have asked to change the venue on logical ground and we cannot be pressurized to play in India by putting illogical pressure," he said as per a report by Cricbuzz

Bangladesh have maintained that they won't play matches in India and have formally requested that their fixtures be shifted to Sri Lanka, which is serving as a co-host for the tournament.

Bangladesh Dismiss Scotland Replacement Talks

Despite growing speculation around possible alternatives, Nazrul firmly dismissed reports suggesting that Bangladesh could be replaced by Scotland should they opt out of the event.

According to him, such claims are unfounded and do not reflect the current discussions taking place behind the scenes. Here's what he said per the Cricbuzz report:

"I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place (in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup)," Asif told reporters on Tuesday. "If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions,"

Amid rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, which prompted Bangladesh's refusal to play the T20 World Cup in India.

In an effort to resolve the impasse, senior officials from the BCB held meetings with ICC representatives in Dhaka over the weekend. The discussions were aimed at finding a mutually acceptable solution regarding match venues, but the talks seemingly ended without any agreement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bangladesh hesitant to play the T20 World Cup matches in India?

Bangladesh has requested venue changes on logical grounds and refuses to be pressured into playing in India. The dispute involves political tensions and a prior incident regarding a player's IPL release.

What is Bangladesh's proposed alternative venue for their T20 World Cup matches?

Bangladesh has formally requested that their fixtures be shifted to Sri Lanka, which is a co-host for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Are there talks about Scotland replacing Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup?

No, Bangladesh's sports advisor has dismissed reports about Scotland potentially replacing them. He stated he is unaware of any such plans and that these claims are unfounded.

What led to Bangladesh's refusal to play the T20 World Cup in India?

Rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh, specifically the BCCI directing Kolkata Knight Riders to release a Bangladeshi player from the IPL, prompted Bangladesh's refusal.

Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News BCB News T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud
