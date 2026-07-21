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English NewsSportsCricketBangladesh Eyes India's September Tour, Banks On Sporting Diplomacy

Bangladesh Eyes India's September Tour, Banks On Sporting Diplomacy

Bangladesh is confident India will tour in September as Sports Minister Aminul Haque says sports diplomacy can help both nations move beyond recent cricket tensions.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh expects India's cricket team to tour in September.
  • Sports diplomacy aims to ease recent tensions between nations.
  • Bangladesh Minister confirms ongoing communication and tour preparations.

India Bangladesh Cricket Tour: Bangladesh remains optimistic that India's men's cricket team will travel across the border in September, with the country's Sports Ministry reportedly expressing confidence that improved sporting ties can help move past recent tensions between the two neighbours. The proposed white-ball series had previously been pushed back after relations between the two cricket boards became strained earlier this year, but Bangladesh believes dialogue through sport can help restore normalcy.

Bangladesh Banking On Sports Diplomacy

Bangladesh State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque was quoted by Cricbuzz stating that the government is prioritising sporting relations and expects India to honour the scheduled tour later this year.

"The current government is giving utmost importance to sports diplomacy,"

He also stated that communication between the two countries has continued through diplomatic channels.

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"Since cricket is a place of prestige for us, cricket has a very strong position in our world cricket. We have already spoken to the Indian Embassy, they have also spoken to us and they are all waiting for India to come to Bangladesh in September."

Looking ahead, Aminul expressed hope that both nations would put recent disagreements behind them.

"I think we will overcome the tension that was there (between the two countries) over a small incident in the past and hopefully our sports diplomacy, our communication, our movement, everything will continue with our neighbouring country."

India Tour Plans Still Moving Forward

The bilateral assignment is scheduled to feature three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier proposed an August-September window, the fixtures have since been shifted entirely to September.

The board also issued a media rights tender at the beginning of July, signalling preparations for the series, even though the broadcast arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the BCB has indicated its willingness to introduce additional security measures should they be requested.

The Bangladesh government has also launched separate committees to examine the country's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup and evaluate whether the episode reflected shortcomings in diplomatic engagement, as officials continue efforts to ensure the India series proceeds as planned.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is India's cricket team expected to tour Bangladesh?

India's men's cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September for a white-ball series. The fixtures were previously shifted from an August-September window to entirely September.

Why was the India-Bangladesh cricket series previously delayed?

The proposed white-ball series was pushed back earlier this year due to strained relations between the cricket boards of India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh believes sports diplomacy can help restore normalcy.

How is Bangladesh promoting the tour despite past tensions?

Bangladesh is banking on

What is included in the planned cricket tour?

The bilateral assignment is scheduled to feature three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. These white-ball matches are set to take place entirely in September.

Has Bangladesh taken any steps to prepare for the tour?

Yes, the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a media rights tender in early July. They have also indicated willingness to introduce additional security measures if needed.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh BCB BCCI IND Vs BAN
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