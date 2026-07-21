Bangladesh Eyes India's September Tour, Banks On Sporting Diplomacy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh expects India's cricket team to tour in September.

Sports diplomacy aims to ease recent tensions between nations.

Bangladesh Minister confirms ongoing communication and tour preparations.

India Bangladesh Cricket Tour: Bangladesh remains optimistic that India's men's cricket team will travel across the border in September, with the country's Sports Ministry reportedly expressing confidence that improved sporting ties can help move past recent tensions between the two neighbours. The proposed white-ball series had previously been pushed back after relations between the two cricket boards became strained earlier this year, but Bangladesh believes dialogue through sport can help restore normalcy.

Bangladesh Banking On Sports Diplomacy

Bangladesh State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque was quoted by Cricbuzz stating that the government is prioritising sporting relations and expects India to honour the scheduled tour later this year.

"The current government is giving utmost importance to sports diplomacy,"

He also stated that communication between the two countries has continued through diplomatic channels.

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"Since cricket is a place of prestige for us, cricket has a very strong position in our world cricket. We have already spoken to the Indian Embassy, they have also spoken to us and they are all waiting for India to come to Bangladesh in September."

Looking ahead, Aminul expressed hope that both nations would put recent disagreements behind them.

"I think we will overcome the tension that was there (between the two countries) over a small incident in the past and hopefully our sports diplomacy, our communication, our movement, everything will continue with our neighbouring country."

India Tour Plans Still Moving Forward

The bilateral assignment is scheduled to feature three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier proposed an August-September window, the fixtures have since been shifted entirely to September.

The board also issued a media rights tender at the beginning of July, signalling preparations for the series, even though the broadcast arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the BCB has indicated its willingness to introduce additional security measures should they be requested.

The Bangladesh government has also launched separate committees to examine the country's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup and evaluate whether the episode reflected shortcomings in diplomatic engagement, as officials continue efforts to ensure the India series proceeds as planned.