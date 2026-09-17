Bangladesh Cricket Rocked By Match-Fixing Allegations, Two Big Names Face Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCB charges two BPL officials over match-fixing allegations.

Former owner Rashid faces charges including attempted fixing, non-reporting approaches.

Official Amin Khan also charged; both provisionally suspended, must respond.

Bangladesh Match-Fixing Row: A fresh match-fixing controversy has hit Bangladesh cricket, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) charging two officials linked to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with multiple alleged breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Former Chattogram Royals owner Mohammad Abdul Quayyum Rashid is among those charged, while former Darbar Rajshahi team official Amin Khan has also been named in the BCB's disciplinary proceedings.

The charges follow an investigation by the BCB's Integrity Unit into alleged corrupt practices connected to the 11th and 12th editions of the BPL.

Four Charges Against Former Chattogram Royals Owner

Rashid, who owned the Chattogram Royals during the 2026 BPL season, faces four charges under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

One of the most serious allegations relates to an attempt to fix or improperly influence the outcome or conduct of a match.

He has also been charged under Article 2.4.4, which concerns failing to promptly report an approach or offer involving an alleged corrupt act to the designated Anti-Corruption Officer.

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The BCB has further alleged that Rashid failed to cooperate fully with its investigation. This reportedly included failing to provide his mobile phone for forensic examination.

These remain allegations at this stage, with Rashid yet to respond to the charges.

Both Rashid and Amin Khan have been provisionally suspended while the disciplinary process continues.

The BPL, Bangladesh's premier domestic T20 competition, completed its 12th edition in 2026, with the Rajshahi Warriors defeating the Chattogram Royals in the final.

Amin Khan Also Faces Four Allegations

Amin Khan, who served as operations manager for Durbar Rajshahi in the 11th BPL season and later worked with the Chattogram Royals in the 12th season, has also been charged with four alleged breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

His charges are connected to the BCB's investigation into alleged corrupt practices during the two BPL seasons.

The board has provisionally suspended both individuals as the disciplinary process moves forward.

Rashid & Khan Given 14 Days To Respond

Both Rashid and Amin Khan have been given 14 days to respond to the charges.

The latest development comes as another major integrity issue for the BPL, which has staged 12 editions since its inception.

The allegations will now go through the appropriate disciplinary process, with the accused individuals given an opportunity to respond to the charges against them.

The BCB's action follows its Integrity Unit investigation and does not, at this stage, establish that the alleged offences were committed.