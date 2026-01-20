Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bangladesh Cricket Board Pushes Back On ICC T20 World Cup Deadline Claims: Report

Bangladesh Cricket Board Pushes Back On ICC T20 World Cup Deadline Claims: Report

BCB's media committee chairman, Amjad Hossain, has reportedly denied getting an ultimatum from ICC over making a final call on their T20 World Cup venue-shift demand.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A final decision on whether Bangladesh will play in India is still pending, with just a little over two weeks remaining before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins.

Recently, a report by ESPNCricinfo claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had given the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a deadline of January 21, 2026 to make up their minds on the matter, either agreeing to play in India or risk being replaced by Scotland in the coveted tournament.

However, BCB's media committee chairman, Amjad Hossain, has, according to a new report by The Daily Star, has denied having received any such ultimatums from the apex body. 

BCB Says No T20 World Cup Deadline Given By ICC

As per the said report, Hossain said this about Bangladesh receiving a deadline for making their call on travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026:

Last Saturday on January 17, an ICC representative came and our cricket board representatives held a meeting with him. There, in regards to World Cup participation, there was issue with the venue and we informed them about our reluctance to play in that venue."

"We requested for alternate venue and we held detailed discussions with the representatives. They told us that they will inform the ICC about the issues and will let us know about the decision later on. In regards to these talks, they haven’t mentioned a specific date or when they will let us know." he added.

Why Bangladesh Refuses To Play In India

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s squad for IPL 2026 amid strained political and sporting ties between the two countries.

This prompted the BCB to refuse travelling to India for the T20 World Cup, and demand that their fixtures be shifted to Sri Lanka instead.

Given the proximity of this demand to the tournament's commencement, agreeing to it might well be a logistical nightmare for the ICC and host nations, which is why several meeting are said to have taken place between BCB and ICC to resolve the dispute, but no clear decision has been made officially so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Bangladesh confirmed their participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

No, a final decision on Bangladesh's participation in India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is still pending. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed reluctance to play in India.

Did the ICC give Bangladesh a deadline to decide on playing in India?

The BCB has denied receiving any specific deadline from the ICC regarding their decision. They state that discussions are ongoing about venue changes.

Why is Bangladesh reluctant to play in India for the T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh's reluctance stems from strained political and sporting ties, highlighted by the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. They have requested their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka.

What is the current status of the venue dispute for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 matches?

The BCB has informed the ICC of their venue concerns and requested alternative locations. The ICC is reportedly considering this, but no official decision has been announced.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCB T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket BCCI ICC
