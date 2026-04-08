Bangladesh Cricket Controversy: Government Dissolves Board Over Vote-Rigging

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Bangladesh Government Dissolves BCB Board: The high-profile corruption probe has shifted the landscape of Bangladesh cricket. On Tuesday, the Bangladesh government officially dissolved the board of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following a damning investigation into the October 2025 elections. In a move that has stunned the sporting community, former national captain Tamim Iqbal has been appointed as the new BCB president to lead an ad hoc committee.

The five-member investigation panel, led by former justice AKM Asaduzzaman, uncovered widespread evidence of coercion, bias, and systemic vote-rigging. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the committee submitted its findings to the sports ministry after months of scrutiny into the electoral process.

A 'Pre-Planned' Election Process

The findings were detailed at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon by Mohammed Aminul Ahesan, the National Sports Council (NSC) sports director. Ahesan described an environment where democratic principles were ignored to ensure specific outcomes.

"The election process was not free, fair or transparent. Voters were intimidated, and procedural irregularities were rampant," Ahesan stated during the briefing.

The report specifically highlighted a controversial e-voting process. Investigators found that e-voting was conducted from a single location at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on the night of 5 October. The committee concluded that the confidentiality of the vote was not maintained, describing the gathering as a clear instance of "vote rigging" designed to influence the final result.

Abuse of Power and Constitutional Violations

The investigation focused heavily on the actions of the former BCB president, Aminul Islam Bulbul. The committee found that he had acted beyond his legal authority by unilaterally nominating 10 former cricketers as councillors. Under Article 9.3.3 of the BCB Constitution, the president does not possess the power to make such nominations without broader authorisation.

"Mr Aminul Islam Bulbul, as the BCB President, acted beyond his authority by unilaterally nominating 10 former cricketers as councillors. This is a clear abuse of power and a violation of the BCB constitution," the government report added.

The panel also noted a lack of cooperation from top officials during the probe. While Aminul Islam submitted a written response, he reportedly declined a face-to-face meeting with the investigators. Furthermore, the committee discovered that deadlines for nominating councillors were repeatedly extended without proper reason to replace independent nominees with "preferred individuals."

Tamim Iqbal Takes the Reins

The appointment of Tamim Iqbal as the head of the new 11-member ad hoc committee is particularly significant. Just four weeks before the 2025 elections, Tamim had publicly accused the then-leadership of abusing its authority. His promotion to the presidency marks a complete overhaul of the board's power structure.

The new committee will oversee the BCB for the next three months. Its primary task will be to restore stability and integrity to the organisation before a fresh set of transparent elections can be organised.