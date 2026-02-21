Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Coach Fires At Ex-Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Over T20 WC Controversy

Bangladesh Coach Fires At Ex-Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Over T20 WC Controversy

"You destroy that dream in one second." Bangladesh coach Mohammad Salahuddin rips into former advisor Asif Nazrul for "blatant lies" regarding the team's T20 World Cup exit

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
The fallout from Bangladesh’s decision to skip the T20 World Cup 2026 has intensified, with senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin launching a stinging attack on the country's former sports advisor, Asif Nazrul. In a series of candid remarks, Salahuddin accused the former official, who served under interim leader Muhammad Yunus of misrepresenting the facts surrounding Bangladesh's withdrawal from T20 World Cup 2026.

U-Turn on the World Cup Withdrawal

The controversy stems from Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for their group-stage matches, citing "security concerns" and the fallout from Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the IPL. While Nazrul initially maintained that the decision was a government directive, he later pivoted, suggesting the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the players themselves made the call to "protect national dignity."

Salahuddin expressed profound disbelief at this change in narrative, particularly given Nazrul’s background as a professor at Dhaka University. "He told such blatant lies," Salahuddin told reporters. "I am a teacher, and we generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly. To be honest I can't even imagine it. How will I even show my face to boys?"

The coach emphasized that a person from the country's highest educational institution making such contradictory statements was unacceptable.

The Psychological Toll

Beyond the political back-and-forth, Salahuddin highlighted the devastating emotional impact the boycott had on the players. He noted that for many cricketers, participating in a World Cup represents the culmination of a lifelong dream, one that was destroyed in seconds by the decision.

The assistant coach revealed that the news left several players in a state of profound distress. "two players of mine were mentally distressed for five days, completely," he shared. He added that bringing them back to the field for other domestic tournaments was a major challenge, noting that while national sacrifices are understood, the personal loss for these athletes was immense. Salahuddin argued that the players had little to no say in the boycott, despite Nazrul’s later claims to the contrary.

Tournament Moves Forward

As Bangladesh deals with the internal fallout and a transition in government, the T20 World Cup has proceeded without them, with Scotland filling their spot in the competition. The new state minister for sports has recently signaled a desire to mend bilateral ties and resolve disputes that led to the absence, but for the current squad, the damage remains deep.

Background and Context

ICC had originally rejected Bangladesh's request to move their matches to Sri Lanka and issued a 24-hour deadline for their participation, which the board ultimately declined under the previous regime's guidance. Salahuddin’s public condemnation marks one of the strongest internal rebukes of the political influence that sidelined the "Tigers" from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bangladesh withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026?

Bangladesh initially cited security concerns and fallout from a player's IPL exit as reasons for withdrawal. However, statements from a former sports advisor later suggested the decision was to protect national dignity.

What is the controversy surrounding Bangladesh's T20 World Cup withdrawal?

The controversy involves contradictory statements from a former sports advisor regarding the reasons for Bangladesh's withdrawal, causing disbelief and criticism from the coaching staff.

How did the T20 World Cup withdrawal affect the players?

The withdrawal caused profound emotional distress for many players, as it destroyed a lifelong dream. Some players were mentally distressed for days, making it challenging to return to domestic play.

Who has replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Scotland has filled Bangladesh's spot in the T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament has proceeded without Bangladesh's participation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
