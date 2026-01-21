Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With less than two weeks to go before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, uncertainty continues to surround Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament. A standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Bangladesh’s matches scheduled in India remains unresolved. Amid the ongoing impasse, Bangladesh captain Liton Das has reacted publicly to the controversy for the first time.

Speaking to the media after a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Tuesday, Liton was asked whether domestic pitches were helping the team prepare for the T20 World Cup. In response, he pointed to the prevailing uncertainty and made it clear that he was not in a position to comment confidently on the issue.

‘The Situation Is Not Clear’: Liton Das

Liton Das expressed doubt over Bangladesh’s participation, saying, “Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, the situation is not clear. Everyone is confused. At the moment, the entire country is uncertain. I understand what you want to ask, but it is not safe for me to answer that question.”

His remarks underline the confusion within the team as the deadline for a final decision approaches.

ICC and BCB at Odds Over Venues

The BCB has formally requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches scheduled in India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns for the team. However, the ICC has so far shown little inclination to accept the proposal. Despite multiple meetings, no concrete outcome has emerged.

Bangladesh Government Takes a Firm Stand

Bangladesh government’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul has already adopted a hardline position, stating that under no circumstances will the Bangladesh team travel to India. The ICC has reportedly given the BCB an ultimatum to clarify its stance by January 21, but there appears to be little chance of the government softening its position.

Nazrul has also warned that Bangladesh would not accept any unfair conditions imposed under pressure by the ICC. He pointed out that in the past, venues were changed when Pakistan refused to travel to India, arguing that Bangladesh’s demand should be viewed on the same basis.

Scotland Could Replace Bangladesh

If Bangladesh eventually withdraws from the T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland could be included in the tournament based on current rankings. For now, the situation remains unresolved, with cricket fans awaiting the ICC’s final decision.