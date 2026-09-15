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English NewsSportsCricketBangladesh Captain Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family, Shares Festive Images Online

Bangladesh Captain Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family, Shares Festive Images Online

Bangladesh captain Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife and daughter, sharing family photos and heartfelt prayers for happiness.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh captain Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family.
  • He shared pictures online of his family welcoming Lord Ganesha.
  • Das posted a heartfelt message seeking blessings for loved ones.

Litton Das Ganesh Chaturthi: Bangladesh captain Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, offering fans a glimpse into the celebrations at his home through a series of pictures shared on social media. The 31-year-old batsman was seen alongside his wife and daughter as the family welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home. The images also featured the decorated idol, capturing a quiet family moment away from the cricket field.

Litton accompanied the photographs with a heartfelt message, reflecting on the religious and personal significance of the festival and seeking blessings for his loved ones.

Litton Seeks Blessings For Family

Sharing the festive pictures with his followers, Litton Das wrote:

"Welcoming Lord Ganesha into our home with love, devotion, and a grateful heart,"

Also Check || WATCH: Pakistan Player Gets Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Drubbing To England

The Bangladesh skipper then expressed his wishes for the family, praying for happiness, peace and prosperity in the days ahead.

"May Bappa bless our home with happiness, peace, prosperity, and endless positivity,"

The festival, widely celebrated across India and by Hindu communities around the world, was marked by Litton in a distinctly personal setting as he welcomed the deity with his wife and daughter.

Litton Das Bangladesh Stats

Litton Das, who made his international debut in 2015, has represented Bangladesh across all three formats.

He has played 56 Tests, 104 ODIs and 122 T20Is. In Tests, Das has scored 3,356 runs at 35.32, including six centuries and 20 fifties, with a best of 141.

His ODI tally stands at 2,869 runs at 30.84, featuring five centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a highest score of 176.

In T20Is, he has amassed 2,702 runs at a strike rate of 126.79, including 16 fifties and a best of 83.

Frequently Asked Questions

What festival did Litton Das celebrate recently?

Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival widely observed across India and by Hindu communities globally, with his family at his home.

Who did Litton Das celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with?

Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife and daughter. The family welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home, sharing pictures of the celebration.

How did Litton Das share his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration?

He shared pictures of the celebrations on social media. He also included a heartfelt message reflecting on the festival's significance and seeking blessings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Ganesh Chaturthi Litton Das BCB
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